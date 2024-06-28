Jill Biden Roasted for Praising Joe ‘Like a Child’ After Tumultuous CNN Debate With Trump

The first debate of the 2024 presidential election between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump was nothing short of a spectacle. It was a chaotic 90-minute showdown filled with personal attacks, rambling answers, and several false claims from both sides. However, one moment that stood out and quickly became a topic of discussion was Jill Biden’s exuberant praise for her husband’s performance, which some compared to a mother congratulating a child.

Jill Biden just delivered an extremely cringeworthy introduction for Joe Biden following the debate.



“Joe you did such a great job .. What did Trump do? LIE..” 😳



#Biden #Trump pic.twitter.com/EnOu2ugYa0 — THE IRISH SHADOW (@Elons123crew) June 28, 2024

As per Daily Mail, at a rally in Georgia following the debate, Jill Biden enthusiastically praised her husband and exclaimed, "Joe, you did such a great job answering every question. You knew all the facts." One baffled user wrote, "This intro of Joe by Jill sounds like a mom congratulating her toddler for using the potty for the first time." The contrast between Jill Biden’s praise and the reality of the debate performance was stark. His voice was hoarse, and he often seemed lost in his thoughts, leaving many viewers puzzled and concerned.

Jill Biden had to help Joe Biden off the stage after the debate...



Here is the strong finish Kamala is talking about. 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/MMlJwxmFCx — Gammie Love (@GammieloveMMO) June 28, 2024

As per The Sun, one of the most prominent moments was when Biden appeared to lose his train of thought entirely. He said, "Making sure that we're able to make every single solitary person eligible for what I’ve been able to do with the, with the Covid, excuse me, with dealing with everything we have to do with, look…" he froze and then said, "Look, if, we’ve finally beat Medicare." Despite these challenges, Biden supporters rallied behind him. Vice President Kamala Harris remarked, "A slow start but a strong finish…People can debate on style points but ultimately this election... has to be about substance and the contrast is clear.”

.@MattWalshBlog on the leaked footage of Jill Biden walking Joe Biden off the debate stage: "That video should also make you very angry at Jill Biden, who's like the worst wife in America." pic.twitter.com/QAqS50njPc — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) June 28, 2024

However, the debate performance did little to assuage concerns about Biden's age and health, which have been recurring issues throughout his presidency. CNN’s Van Jones asserted, "I love that guy, that's a good man. He loves his country. He's doing the best he can but he had a test to meet tonight to restore confidence of the country and the base and he failed to do that…consider a different course now. There is time for this party to think of a different way forward if he would allow us to do that. But that is not what we needed from Joe Biden and it's personally painful for a lot of people."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Whereas, David Axelrod (former senior adviser to Barack Obama) shared, “I think there was a sense of shock actually how he came out at the beginning of the debate, how his voice sounded, he seemed a little disoriented.” Moreover, Jamie Metzi (Commentator and former Clinton administration official) tweeted, “Joe Biden is my former boss. I love him and respect him deeply. He has made a tremendous contribution to our country. His greatest act of patriotism must now be to pass the torch to a new generation.”