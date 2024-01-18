All fans are excited about the prospect of Taylor Swift marrying her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at some point in the future. But jewelry designer Steven Singer, based in Philadelphia, is so enthusiastic about the possibility of the couple getting engaged that he is willing to give the NFL player a $1 million custom-made ring for the proposal, he told Page Six. “I recognize that the most renowned couple globally has an abundance of options when it comes to choosing engagement rings, should they decide to tie the knot,” the owner of Steven Singer Jewelers said. “If they do, I would be honored to help design a truly extraordinary ring exclusively for them.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

Also Read: Here’s Why Taylor Swift is ‘Very Awkward’ in Her Relationship With Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Kelce

The jeweler's extravagant gesture followed wide-ranging speculations of the couple possibly tying the knot after hitting their first anniversary. Last week, a source exclusively revealed to Page Six that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the Lover hitmaker were already planning to advance their relationship. “Taylor and Travis discussed it, and there is a plan,” an insider told us. “They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.” The beloved couple, who began dating in July 2023, have decided to put off getting engaged for the time being since 'they don’t want it to seem like it’s rushed insanity.'

Singer went on to say that he had a 'deeply personal' motive for wanting to design the couple's ring, a sentimental piece, for free. “My daughter is an avid fan of Taylor Swift, and we admire not only her but also the values she champions,” he reveals to the outlet. “Perhaps, by presenting them with the ring of their dreams, it might make securing concert tickets for her next tour a tad easier,” he said jokingly.

Page six are planning Taylor and Travis engagement without them even knowing lol https://t.co/4OyWwuKkRR — Sarah(Taylor’s version)🪩🇵🇸 (@dearjohnno1stan) January 12, 2024

Also Read: Swifties Think Tom Hiddleston Referenced His Brief Relationship With Taylor Swift at the 2023 Emmys

The jewelry designer says he already knows what the Cruel Summer singer could want in terms of style. He recommends a 7.5-carat emerald-cut Earth Born diamond ring, handcrafted in platinum, in the style of Art Deco. “With colorless, eye-flawless, real diamonds!” he added. Moreover, Singer stated that if Kelce and Swift want to pay for the ring themselves because their combined estimated net worth is close to $800 million, he will donate the money to the charity of their choosing.

dailymail: "taylor and travis are planning on getting engaged"



their teams: "no, they're not"



dailymail: "yes, they are"



😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BGoMvHRQ1R — sophia (@lovr23_) January 12, 2024

Also Read: Taylor Swift Presented Her Scarf to an Elated Chiefs Fan During Game: ‘The Scarf Smelled Like Home’

Since the 34-year-old singer of All Too Well and the 34-year-old two-time Super Bowl winner announced their courtship to the world in September 2023, all eyes have been on them. Marriage rumors have also been brewing since a source earlier told Page Six that the football player had already requested the Grammy winner's father, Scott Swift, for his permission to be her hand in marriage. “Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring,” a source close to Kelce claimed last month.

More from Inquisitr

Chiefs Fans Won't Forgive Taylor Swift for Jo Koy Snub at Golden Globes

Here's How Taylor Swift Celebrated Mom Andrea Swift's 66th Birthday