Jessica Simpson Looks So Different in New Photos—Fans Compare Her to Ivanka Trump and Paris Hilton

Jessica Simpson doesn't look like herself in her latest Instagram post, prompting her fans to ask, "Girl who is this?" The singer and actress returned to the studio after 14 years and announced the good news to her 6.3 million followers. However, the milestone information was overshadowed by her appearance where she looked totally unrecognizable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

The 41-year-old actress, who last released her album back in 2010, captioned, "I can't wait for y'all to hear the soundtrack of my soul." In the photograph, she is seated in a chair wearing a white silk set paired with high-heeled cowboy boots, an oversized blazer, black fishnets, and a black necklace. As for her hair, she opted for a half-up, half-down style, per Page Six.

Jessica Simpson looks unrecognizable in her newest photo.



I don’t know what she had done, but I want it too. pic.twitter.com/PXW3BWyzM3 — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) December 17, 2024

Simpson's full glam look quickly gained fans' attention. An Instagram user, @hotwesexpress, asked, "Is Jessica in the room with us?" A second fan, @einnobk, was startled by Simpson: "I don't even recognize this person." @missym79 echoed that sentiment, commenting, "I was just going to say this!!" Another fan, @kerrijersey, even thought Simpson was Donald Trump's daughter. "I thought this was Ivanka Trump at first." Another person, @maryann_f0914, presumed, "I thought this was Paris Hilton." @shezabelle283 declared, "Woah. You don't look like Jessica."

I thought it was Britney — Jesse (@JesseR_MX) December 17, 2024

Meanwhile, other fans were ecstatic about Simpson's new music release. For instance, @2000spophits, gushed, "Irresistible 2.0." @livingcarolina was in awe, "She seems healthy, happy, and free so maybe y'all should just applaud her for living authentically and keep it moving." @melissagorga commented, "I love your soul." Still, among well-wishers, there were some critics as well like @beccals79, who wrote, "What has she done to herself? This doesn't even look like her." @jennrose0082 sympathized, "This is so sad. You're fading away, my darling."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

Simpson, who struggled with alcohol addiction in the past, has been sober for nearly seven years now. Lately, her social media feed has been filled with jaw-dropping images of herself flaunting her 100-pound weight loss. Though the physical transformation is inspiring, her journey toward good health and sobriety hasn't been a piece of cake as she's been open about it.

Simpson's alcohol dependence was at an extreme in 2017 when she failed to show up as a mother to her three kids, Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie, whom she shared with her husband Eric Johnson. In a January 2020 interview with TODAY, Simpson recalled, "I honestly couldn't even tell you who got them ready. I was just dazed and confused, and I just wanted to go to sleep. I didn't show up for my family."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

"I just realized that I had to surrender," Simpson said about why she decided to quit alcohol the very next day, promising herself to remain committed. "I just want to continue on the path that I'm on, and at this point in my life, I'm strong enough to deal with anything that comes my way." In 2022, on her sober anniversary, she wrote on Instagram, "I have learned through the last 5 years without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it."