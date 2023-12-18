In a heartwarming revelation on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Oscar winner Jessica Chastain shared a delightful friendship story that underscores Taylor Swift's warmth and kindness. The genesis of their bond dates back to the 2011 Met Gala, where the two stars first crossed paths. The Eyes of Tammy Faye star recalled that they were seated at the same table during the gala. The evening, took an unprecedented turn when she opened up about her bad breakup to Swift.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Vespa

"I was talking, just went through a breakup, and I was talking to her about that," Chastain shared. "And we went and danced together. It was such a fun night." The following day, Chastain received an email from iTunes with the sender listed as Taylor Swift. Initially dismissing it as a typical album notification, Chastain was in for a surprise. "I just thought it was a Taylor Swift album," she explained. However, the email contained a personalized breakup playlist crafted by Swift herself.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave J Hogan

"She had made me a breakup playlist that she sent me," Chastain revealed with genuine appreciation. "Isn't that the sweetest thing? And here I thought it was like a Taylor Swift advertisement. And it was like, 'Wait a minute!' And she, like, curated all these breakup songs to send me to help me get through my breakup." In a touching moment shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jessica Chastain expressed her heartfelt appreciation for Swift's thoughtful gesture. Swift, then 21 and already a three-album sensation, crafted a personalized breakup playlist for Chastain after they connected at the 2011 Met Gala.

Amidst her rising musical influence, Swift took the time to connect with Chastain on a personal level, providing comfort and support during a challenging period. Recently, the anti-hero hitmaker was named Time's Person of the Year. Expressing her gratitude for the interview she posted the magazine cover on her Instagram account writing, "@samlansky has such a wondrous way with words, and I’ve loved reading his pieces for over a decade. If you’ve ever been around him, you know he’s just the best type of person: Curious. Interested. Hilarious. Intriguing and intrigued. I have trust issues when it comes to interviews but I couldn’t be happier that I did this one with him. I was blown away to see quotes from people I adore and admire like Stevie Nicks, Greta Gerwig, Shonda Rhimes, Phoebe Bridgers, Natalie Maines, Kenny Chesney, and Lucian Grainge."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

She continued, "I was so happy he spoke to fans Madison and McCall who were so eloquent, loyal, and kind. I’m really reflecting on this year and all the years that led up to it. Can’t say thank you enough times." Fans and followers have shared their thrill and love for yet another feather in Swift's cap.

