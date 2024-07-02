Jessica Biel's Friends Harshly Criticize Justin Timberlake After DWI Incident: ‘Married to a Loser’

Justin Timberlake's recent DWI arrest has created major controversy, and reports indicated that the singer allegedly disregarded a stop sign and struggled to maintain proper lane discipline while driving. According to the arresting officer, Timberlake had bloodshot and glassy eyes during the stop. This incident not only brought unwanted attention to Timberlake but also caused embarrassment for his wife, actress Jessica Biel, who is another prominent figure in Hollywood. As such, reports suggest that Timberlake's actions have also upset Biel's friends, who expressed disappointment and frustration following the arrest.

As reported by Radar Online, a source said, "He just can’t escape this ‘cheater’ label, and it upsets Jessica every time. Her friends fear he’ll break her heart again: Do cheaters ever change?” The person added, “Her friends think she’s married to a loser and hate that so much of her life is taken up with trying to get Justin to stay on the straight and narrow. But the arrest was a wake-up call: It’s time for her to realize she can’t do it alone. If he keeps going down this path, their marriage will be over.”

Another source spoke about this with InTouch Weekly. The person said, “He begged Jessica for a second chance and she gave it to him. But five years later, he still can’t seem to control himself when he’s partying. She can’t take much more of this behavior." Despite Timberlake's DWI arrest, Biel demonstrated her solidarity by attending his concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Meanwhile, speaking about Biel's reaction, an insider said, "Jessica is disappointed but he is her husband so she is by his side and will have his back through all of it. She would like Justin to curb his drinking, so he never gets into a situation like this ever again."

As reported by the Daily Mail, the person added, "She is treating it like a slap on the wrist and is hoping that it doesn't lead to anything more severe in the future... Jessica and Justin have talked over FaceTime and have texted but with her work schedule and his upcoming tour dates, they haven't physically gotten together to talk about it, but she has his back. They will get together soon once she has time off from filming as she intends to support him on a couple of future shows."

Meanwhile, witnesses reported seeing him heavily intoxicated at the American Hotel bar earlier that evening. Later, the 43-year-old stated he had only consumed one martini and was intending to follow his friends home. According to Billboard, the police report read, "It was ascertained that the defendant was operating said vehicle in an intoxicated condition in that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."