Jessica Biel Gives Husband Justin Timberlake's New Song a Shout-Out Amid Rumors of Separation

The once-charmed marriage of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel is reportedly encountering stormy weather, with persistent rumors suggesting an impending divorce amid several speculations of arguments between the two. Despite their visible affection for one another, efforts to resolve underlying issues through couples therapy have reportedly proven unsuccessful for Timberlake and Biel. The situation has become more intricate, especially with recent developments like Biel featuring Timberlake's latest single, Selfish, in a TikTok video.

On January 27, Biel took to social media to share a light-hearted TikTok video featuring her husband's new single, Selfish. In the video, the Minnesota native playfully engaged in a lip-synching session around her house, spanning various rooms, including her walk-in closet and bathroom. The post garnered over 2 million views and Biel's enthusiastic caption, "ON 👏🏻 REPEAT 👏🏻@Justin Timberlake," further emphasized her excitement for Timberlake's musical endeavors. However, behind the seemingly harmonious social media post, rumors of marital discord have persisted. Timberlake's latest single, Selfish, released on January 27, marks his first solo release in six years since 2018's Man of the Woods. This track serves as the lead single from his upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, scheduled for release on March 15.

A source, providing insights to Life & Style in a January 12 report, disclosed that despite their genuine affection for each other, the couples therapy undertaken by Justin and Jessica has failed to address underlying issues. The source also pointed to the couple's recent real estate activity as a potential indicator of relationship struggles, noting that they had listed properties in California, Tennessee, and New York for sale in recent months. The insider added, “Nobody wants a divorce. Justin and Jessica have two great kids, and they’d love to make it work — it just may be too late.”

Despite maintaining silence on the rumored marital challenges, Biel recently took to TikTok to disclose a unique habit related to her showering routine.