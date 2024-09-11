Jesse Watters Gets Brutally Shut Down By Angry College Student in Chaotic Segment: "That Was Good"

Fox News host Jesse Watters couldn't escape the diabolical statement of a student when his news segment went off track. The news host was told by a student to 'eat sh*t' as Johnny Belisario, a producer for Jesse Watters Primetime was on his person-on-the-street segment. On Monday, September 9, the news personality asked his correspondent, who had been sent to Washington Square Park, "College students are back at school. What are they studying? What are their hopes and dreams?" according to Mediaite.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Roy Rochlin

"Eat shit, Jesse Watters!" the unnamed student said when asked the student if he had any message for the host as reported by the HuffPost. The embarrassing interjection led to the end of the Fox News segment. Watters laughed back saying, "That was good," from his studio. For context, the students were mostly from the New York University campus, which is near the Square. Besides, lately, the campus has been getting immense attention since its where former President Donald Trump's son Barron Trump has just enrolled.

According to the Daily Beast, the back-to-school segment of the news outlet was followed by opinions of students about having Barron as their college mate. A student who attends the NYU Stern School of Business shared his experience from a class with Barron. "They asked us what the last movie we watched was," he said. According to him, Barron said he had last watched Blood Sport, a 1988 martial arts film. The movie stars Jean-Claude Van Damme, indicating Barron is a fan of the action genre.

"This is the Obama strategy: Heavy on hope, light on action. A party focused on one man can't be focused on you," after the former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama addressed the crowd during the Democratic National Convention.

The journalist also hit on Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the Democrat nominee for the upcoming presidential elections. "Kamala isn't in the building tonight, and she wasn't here last night to hear the Obamas," Watters said, further arguing that the Obamas made the DNC a success while explaining her absence: "Biden, still very upset with Barack for staging the coup. So Kamala thought it'd make Biden even angrier if she snuggled up to Michelle on live TV."

Speaking about the entire night, the statement continued, "The Obamas delivered a powerful and persuasive argument last night, but anybody who bought it is oblivious to political reality." Picking on the Democratic party, Watters added, "The Democrats apparently have a monopoly on morality, and if you vote Republican, you're just a selfish and greedy ghoul," according to Fox News.

This is not the first time Watters has gone on the record about his opinions. In a recent episode of Jesse Watters Primetime, the conservative host spoke about the VPs alleged 'handlers' when he said, "Kamala keeps wanting to talk through all of the policies with her handlers, and her handlers are saying, no, Kamala. Here's the briefing binder. You study it, then we'll do the mock debate... We're hearing that Harris has been poring over briefing binders for two months because she's just learning for the first time what her policies are," according to Fox News.