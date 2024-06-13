Jesse Watters Claims Joe Biden May 'Refuse' to Leave the White House if He Loses in November

Fox News host Jesse Watters, agreed with a recent op-ed piece that appeared in The Hill by Douglas MacKinnon, a former White House writer who alleged that President Joe Biden may refuse to leave the White House if he loses the elections come November. “Joe Biden says he’s running to save democracy. If Trump wins, America’s over. An orange revolution will usher in a racist dictatorship and the Constitution will be replaced with The Art of the Deal,” said Watters on Jesse Watters Primetime. “Which raises the question: If Trump does win, why would Biden concede?” He added, “Makes sense. If Trump’s Hitler and you lose to Hitler, why would you willingly hand Hitler the keys to the White House?”

As per Mediaite, Watters questioned Monica Crowley, a former staffer in the Trump administration, on the likelihood of Biden going 'gracefully' if he lost to Donald Trump. Crowley responded, “It’s an outstanding question, isn’t it? And there are a lot of people who suspect that he might find some pretext not to leave the presidency, or, I should be more accurate, Jesse, and say the people pulling his strings would like to stay in power.” Watters pointed out, “If someone’s going to destroy the country and you lose, why would you say, ‘Okay, my transition team will be in touch and these are the passwords to the Eisenhower Executive Building,’ right? You wouldn’t. You wouldn’t do that."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Win McNamee

As per APNews, Trump has tried his best to argue Biden has an autocratic side. “He’s been weaponizing government against his political opponents like a Third World political tyrant,” Trump said while visiting Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in December 2023. “Biden and his radical Left allies like to pose...as allies of democracy...Joe Biden is not the defender of American democracy, Joe Biden is the destroyer of American democracy.” Biden campaign spokesman, Ammar Moussa, responded, “Donald Trump’s America in 2025 is one where the government is his personal weapon to lock up his political enemies. You don’t have to take our word for it — Trump has admitted it himself.”

Meanwhile, Biden has also voiced concerns that Trump would not accept the results of the election in November if he lost, labeling him as 'dangerous'. “The guy is not a democrat with a small 'd,'” Biden told CNN’s Erin Burnett. “This is Trump…and he may not accept the outcome of the election. I promise you he won’t,” Biden asserted.

WATCH: @kwelkernbc asks @SenatorTimScott (R-S.C.) if he’ll accept the outcome of the 2024 election.



Scott: “The 47th president of the United States will be Donald Trump.”



Welker: “Will you accept the election results of 2024, no matter who wins?”



Scott: “That is my statemen... pic.twitter.com/EN9ZeNFDSp — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) May 5, 2024

“He won’t, which is dangerous. Look, I travel around the world with other world leaders. You know what they all say? Not a joke, 80 percent of them, after you have a major meeting go, ‘You’ve gotta win. My democracy is at stake.'” “If everything’s honest, I’d gladly accept the results,” Trump assured in an interview. “If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country.”