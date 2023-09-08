‘Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino Weighs in on Reality Stars Unionizing, Calls It a 'Grey' Area

Reality TV has become a cultural phenomenon nowadays, but the treatment of its celebrities has come under scrutiny. Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino shared his thoughts on the debate about whether reality TV contestants should unionize, illuminating the complexities of life in the world of reality TV.

Vinny, a beloved celebrity from the Jersey Shore franchise, has experienced the ups and downs of reality fame. He acknowledges the hard work that goes behind these shows to make them entertaining, dispelling the misconception that it’s all happy-go-lucky and all about fun and games. However, Vinny commented in an interview with Mirror, "It's so hard to say because each show is so different. I can kind of only speak for my show, and we do work hard. I'm not going to lie. People think it's just all fun and games and partying, but there were hours and hours that got put into it. And also if someone said, 'here, we want you to party now, it's your job."

"It kind of takes the fun away from it. You know what I'm saying? So it definitely is a hard thing that people should always be conscious of how hard they're working. But at the same time, we have a great relationship with MTV. We've been doing our show with the same production company since the beginning 15 years later. So we have a good relationship with them. But yeah, I mean listen, if things wanted to unionize and I get some sort of residuals one day, I'm with it. I'm not fighting it."

One of the major concerns in reality shows is control over the final product. Vinny stated, “It is such a grey area because you don't control the edit. We still don't control our own edit. The girls all the time are complaining because they're like, Why'd you edit me like that? Or why'd you edit me like that? Ultimately it is reality TV. You're being real. Don't go on there and start doing stuff you don't want out there into the world now. Now, should you get completely chopped and screwed into something you're not, probably not? But at the same time, just be aware of your actions on TV because usually, the crazy stuff that you do is going to be the first thing to make the show.”

Reality star Bethenny Frankel of Real Housewives of New York has been at the forefront of the movement to secure residuals for reality contestants. She argues that these stars deserve compensation, considering how frequently networks and streaming platforms replay their shows globally. Frankel also highlights the exploitative nature of some reality programming and the potential harm it can cause to people's lives.

Vinny's insights into the reality TV world shed light on a complex issue. The line between genuine authenticity and calculated actions for the camera is often blurred, especially for newcomers looking to make a name for themselves. Vinny encourages contestants to be themselves and let their authenticity shine through, as it tends to resonate the most with audiences.

The debate over the treatment of reality stars is far from over. High-powered attorneys are investigating allegations of mistreatment and abuse of reality stars, including claims of physical, mental, and financial victimization. Actors' union SAG-AFTRA has stepped forward to review the practices and working conditions of reality TV performers. The industry is grappling with how to protect the well-being and rights of its reality stars as they continue to entertain and captivate audiences worldwide.

