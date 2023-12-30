Jersey Shore's Famous Karma Nightclub Demolished, and Supporters Are “Screaming and Crying”

On Wednesday, December 27, the renowned nightclub, where the stars of MTV's Jersey Shore partied for six seasons, was destroyed. The hotspot that was visited by Snooki, JWoww, The Situation, Pauly, Vinny, Ronnie, Sammi, Deena, and Angelina is now a mound of debris and empty alcohol bottles after the crew from Greg Lertch Demolition dashed any aspirations of a farewell fist pump.

The club's sad demolition occurred five years after it allegedly had its liquor license revoked due to underage drinking and permanently shuttered. Jersey Shore celebrities Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley denied that the cast had any intentions to purchase the bar when it was put up for auction in 2020. As reported by The U.S. Sun, Jim Murdoch, a reporter with News 12, posted the video on X.

He wrote along with the video, "Karma karma karma karma karma-kamele-gone. The iconic Seaside Heights club will soon be no more. Demolition underway." He posted a video of the building's sign falling in a later post. Fans of Jersey Shore went to the social networking site to express their opinions. One fan wrote, "I'm so depressed that the Jersey Shore crew were supposed to buy it and revamp it for future generations." Another shared, "No!!!! Not Karma! RIP!" A third commented, "Goodbye Old Friend, I Always Remember The Good Times The Guido's Are Having Fun with Karma Will Be Forever." A fourth fan expressed, "A historic landmark !! I wish the cast bought it and kept it open! They would’ve made a BANK. Does anyone know why this didn’t happen?! Why am I so sad."

The Jersey Shore cast members reacted on social media on Wednesday to the news that their well-known hangout in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, had been destroyed. In reaction to a video showing the club being demolished, Mike The Situation tweeted, "We got a Situation." In contrast, Jenni Farley posted the word "Rip" along with an emoji of a gravestone on her Instagram Story.

During the first several seasons of Jersey Shore, Karma became well-known as the hangout for the crew, where they would go to drink and dance till the early hours of the morning. The two-story pub, however, had financial and legal issues in more recent times, which resulted in its closure in 2018 when Seaside Heights canceled its liquor license. Rumors circulated that the actors of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation would purchase Karma when it went up for auction in 2020 and attempt to bring the club back to its heyday.

As reported by Fox Business, Mike Loundy of Seaside Realty said that the property would "become a mixed-use condominium with rooftop ocean views, including a gym and pool." Lertch, a citizen of New Jersey, recalled frequenting Karma as one of the bars and clubs in Seaside Heights during his twenties. He added, "Going there and then watching it on ‘Jersey Shore’ and then smashing [the building]…it sort of puts an end to it."

