‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Reports Her Fiancé Vinny Tortorella to Police After Altercation

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick's engagement with Vinny Tortorella is off to a rocky start, as reports emerge of a recent altercation between the couple at their home in Freehold, NJ. The incident led Pivarnick to call the police to their residence, alleging an instance of domestic violence.

However, upon the arrival of authorities, she chose not to press charges against her fiancé. According to a police report obtained by Page Six, Pivarnick dialed 911 to report the alleged altercation, prompting a subsequent "criminal investigatory record" related to the incident. Despite the episode, both parties' attorneys have asserted that the engagement remains intact. James Leonard Jr., Pivarnick's attorney, issued a statement on Wednesday, August 9, "I can confirm that Angelina did in fact call the police to her home. After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges."

He emphasized, "This matter is now closed. Moving forward, Angelina would ask for privacy as it pertains to her personal life." Tortorella's attorney also issued a statement asserting, "My client and Ms Pivarnick are still engaged and are still residing together. Mr Tortorella denies any act of impropriety that would warrant police involvement and denies any act of domestic violence occurred." The attorney stated, "No charges have been pressed against my client by Ms Pivarnick or law enforcement. I ask that his privacy be respected in this regard."

While the incident has drawn attention, a source informed Page Six that Pivarnick and Tortorella's engagement remains unaffected. It said, "Angelina and Vinny are still engaged and are still very much in love with one another."

The couple, who are both known for their involvement in the MTV reality show Jersey Shore, is reportedly in the midst of filming the upcoming seventh season of the series that will be aired in the fall. The engagement between Tortorella and Pivarnick initially made headlines when it was revealed during Pivarnick's "divorce" party, which marked the finalization of her separation from her first husband, Chris Larangeira.

According to the US Sun, Vinny proposed to Angelina during the party saying, "I love you so much. A lot of things in life aren’t guaranteed, but something that I’ve learned since I met you is loving you is gonna be guaranteed for the rest of my life," on national television. The couple's relationship has continued to captivate fans, and their presence in the forthcoming season of Jersey Shore is anticipated.

As the details of this incident unfold, the public is left to speculate on the dynamics of Pivarnick and Tortorella's relationship, especially given their decision to move forward with the engagement despite the recent allegations. The incident has cast a shadow over their engagement announcement, under the scrutiny of the public eye.

