'Jersey Shore' Star Jenn Harley Reveals Being Sober for Nearly Two Years

'Sober' and 'Pregnant' Jenn Harley has left her wild party life in the past. The MTV star announced on August 7, 2023, that she's expecting her first child with her current boyfriend, Joe Ambrosole. In an exclusive interview with The U.S Sun, the Jersey Shore's star revealed her journey to sobriety, and it's been nearly two successful years.

The 36-year-old managed to keep her pregnancy a secret, and on top of that, she's also revealed that she was sober for one year prior to getting pregnant. Of course, the pregnancy period calls for a non-alcohol lifestyle, so including the past seven months, she's now nearly two years sober.

The mom-to-be opened up exclusively to the outlet and admitted, "I am not going to lie - I missed my wine, like, my night glass of wine or something like that. But I feel good." She highlighted how, after a while, it doesn't matter much. "I mean, after a while, you just don't think about it. And, you know, it just doesn't even sound appetizing or anything to you," she confessed.

All MTV fans may recall Harley's wildest quarrels being publicized and highlighted, mainly due to her drinking habit. To make matters worse, she was also arrested for a domestic violence case in June 2021 in Las Vegas following a violent fallout with 35-year-old Ambrosole. The reports obtained by the police at the time explained that the couple argued over Harley's "drinking."

Soon after, she checked into a rehab facility in Vegas to seek help to get rid of her alcohol dependency. The duo separated for a few months that summer before they got back together. The Jersey Shore alum explained how living a sober life helps in her on-again, off-again relationship with Ambrosole.

Harley reasoned, "Well, us being sober helps a lot. Like not drinking, not going out, not being in the party scene." She confessed, "That had a huge damper on our relationship and especially with my past relationships as well." She also emphasized that if both partners are alcohol dependent, the relationship is "chaos."

She explained, "When both of you guys are drinking and partying, it just causes chaos in your relationship, and without any of that, everything's like calm and normal and how it should be." The reality TV fans also witnessed her explosive relationship with her ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and their fiery arguments on Jersey Shore prior to the Bronx native taking a break from filming.

The former couple were in and out of police custody and rehab facilities due to their multiple domestic violence incidents. Although fans believe Ambrosole and Harley are engaged, the latter insists they have no plans to either get engaged or marry anytime soon. The mom of two clarified their relationship equation for her fans.

"It was like a little rocky... with everything that was going on between Ronnie and me, and the custody stuff and going back and forth from California. So, I mean, there were some off-and-on patches. It was hard to work through, but ever since then, we worked through it and made it happen."

She spilled, "We have no plans on getting married as of right now. I haven't been like a believer in marriage, really. But I think down the road, that's probably something Joe would want to do... If I did [get married], it would be barefoot on the beach, like a destination somewhere."

