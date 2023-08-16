'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Shares Cryptic Post Amidst Split With Fiancé

Jersey Shore fans are convinced that Angelina Pivarnick has parted ways with her trainer fiancé Vinny Tortorella after spotting subtle clues on her social media. Pivarnick had allegedly called the cops on her fiancé recently and then dropped to file domestic violence charges against him.

As per Page Six, cops showed up at Tortorella's home in Freehold, NJ, after Pivarnick reported an incident, which is still unclear. After this on Friday, the 37-year-old MTV star took to her Instagram page and shared a glammed-up selfie of herself in a pensive mood with the caption - "As long as god has me I am going to be okay. Seeing the sunshine on my hair and face while I looked out the window I asked god for a sign and he did," with the hashtags "god is good" and "god has my back." She also deleted all her pictures with fiancé Vinny Tortorella from her profile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelina Marie (@angelinamtv)

As per the US Sun, fans immediately noticed the Tortorella 'purge' and inquired in comments, "I see all the pictures with Vinnie 2.0 are deleted," one ardent fan noted. Another fan said - "I’m sorry Ang. I know your heart is broken. I’ll pray for a quick recovery. Sending good vibes your way." A third fan added: "You’re better off Angelina. You know what’s right. No one knows what happens behind closed doors but you don’t need to go through this any longer. Read it. Life is too short for anything but happiness truly Ang!" A fourth fan commented - "It's okay girl you were just dating the wrong Vinny." A few even suggested she to focus on her mental health and well-being - "In my humble opinion, I think leaving the show and focusing on getting better would be best. U need to surround yourself w ppl who understand and support u, not bully u. It's a personal choice I get it, not coming at u but would like to see all the hurt u have inside get healed for our own good. Stay strong, it gets better."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinny Tortorella (@vinnyhandsome)

Last week after the alleged domestic violence incident, a FOIA request filed showed a "criminal investigatory record." Pivarnick's attorney, James Leonard Jr. said, "I can confirm that Angelina did call the police to her home. After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges." He added - "This matter is now closed. Moving forward, Angelina would ask for privacy as it pertains to her personal life." Vinny's attorney, Elizabeth Rozin-Golinder, updated on the issue stating that he and Pivarnick were still a couple and planning on getting married soon. Vinny' legal council said in a statement - "My client and Ms. Pivarnick are still engaged and are still residing together. Mr. Tortorella denies any act of impropriety that would warrant police involvement and denies any act of domestic violence occurred."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jamie McCarthy

The statement continued - "No charges have been pressed against my client by Ms. Pivarnick or law enforcement. I ask that his privacy be respected in this regard."

A source close to the couple revealed that they are filming the upcoming season, "Angelina and Vinny are still engaged and are still very much in love with one another and they are both actively filming Jersey Shore Season 7 that will air in the fall."

