‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Shocked After Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Returns, Fans Slam Comeback as ‘Money Grab’

Jersey Shore is renowned for its juicy drama and interesting plot and twists through the years. While drama does exist, some pretty emotionally intense scenarios unfold on almost a regular basis, making it quite a show to watch. But, the recent episode left the entire cast in a pool of tears after one of its members made a triumphant return to the show.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola has returned to the hit reality series for the very first time in ages since she was last seen on the show. She made quite a dramatic entrance and surprised the cast while they were all on a family vacation in Pennsylvania. As soon as they caught a glimpse of Giancola, each of them bitterly broke down with tears streaming down their faces. Deena Cortese was in disbelief and held both her hands close to her heart as she tried to grasp the moment. All while her eyes were watery, per The Sun.

now that we've got a full house, let vacation begin 👏 see you next Jerzday! 🫡 #jsfamilyvacation pic.twitter.com/YWVOswl6GT — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) August 11, 2023

The reason several were awestruck by the moment was mainly because of how, just a mere minutes earlier the cast was amid a discussion of Giancola making a possible return to the show. But brushed it off as a far-fetched dream of impossibility. Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, and Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino were among those who ridiculed the thought. It was just like any other trip from the past since she had left the series. Which is why their gobsmacked reaction was understandable given the situation.

MTV appears to tease Sammi Giancola’s return to ‘Jersey Shore’ in new tweet:



“She's still the sweetest bitch you'll ever meet.” pic.twitter.com/WQnkKjm9Al — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 12, 2023

Shortly after Giancola waltzed in making her presence known to everyone. And while people were still processing the situation, it was Farley who made the first move. “Can I hug you?” she asked tone brimming with emotion. After which the two shared a warm embrace. In a confessional, Cortese expressed how she was trying to comprehend the fact that Giancola was truly back. “I can’t believe it’s really her. Like I want to touch her face and make sure it’s really her,” she said with her tone still in shock and awe.

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola reflects on why she thought returning back to #JerseyShore could've put her into "some toxic situations again."https://t.co/DVJddCbodq — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 3, 2023

Before she made her debut back on the show, fans expressed how excited they were to have Giancola back on the show. “‘Bout time,” said one person. “Oh, now I’ll be watching for her!” added a user, @pIanetlalisa. “We will be watching!”, added @BARBIEONGO in excitement.

'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation': Sammi Giancola Explains Why She's Finally Returning After 11 Years, Previews Reunion With 'Co-Worker' Ronnie Ortiz-Magro https://t.co/edLzH3oe83 — Variety (@Variety) July 31, 2023

Some fans, however, accused the show of orchestrating her alleged 'surprise' return with one Twitter user, @AshanaMarie, asking “So they didn’t know Sam was coming, but happened to bring her up in a random convo?” Others believed that perhaps, Giancola came back for the sake of money and slammed her for the same terming her return as a "money grab" opportunity. One person threw shade at the reality star for missing her ‘paycheck’ more than her fellow cast members. “Sammi’s like - I miss them *the paycheck**” concluded the viewer.

