Jerry Springer Snub in 2024 Emmys 'In Memoriam' Outrages Fans, Deemed 'Very Sad' by Representative

The glitz and glamour of this year’s Emmy Awards were overpowered by a glaring omission that left fans fuming. Jerry Springer was conspicuously absent from the prestigious In Memoriam segment. While the awards ceremony focused on paying tribute to beloved entertainers and TV contributors who passed away, fans could not hide their disappointment over the exclusion of the talk show sensation. The heartwarming In Memoriam segment introduced by Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers, initially paid homage to producer Norman Lear. The moving tribute included performances by Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty, who transitioned into the Friends theme song to honor the late Matthew Perry. However, as the names of the departed surfaced across the screen, Springer’s absence did not go unnoticed.

Sucks the EMMY tribute didn’t include Jerry Springer. A pioneer in television … and all around good guy (to me). Years ago he was kind enough to record this for my friend Jerry, AKA Mago - Minnesota indy wrestling legend and former Springer show guest. RIP Jerry. RIP Jerry. pic.twitter.com/M5izdCofFn — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) January 16, 2024

Also Read: Ben Shapiro Criticizes Vivek Ramaswamy for Excessive Loyalty to Trump, ‘You’ve Served Your Purpose’

"Uhhh… where the heck was Jerry Springer in the memorial?!" asserted one furious fan on Social Media, resonating with other fans as well. Another fan added, "Jerry Springer got Farina'd. #Emmys (Yes, I know that's for the Oscars, but it still counts)." The Jerry Springer Show, a controversial and drama-filled daytime talk show that spanned from 1991 to 2018, turned Springer into a global icon. As per Daily Mail, the former mayor of Cincinnati passed away at the age of 79 last April after battling cancer. "Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word. He's irreplaceable, and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart, and humor will live on." a spokesperson said during the time. Fans shared their dismay, highlighting Springer’s prominent impact on television throughout the years.

As per Radar, leading up to the Emmy Awards, executive producer Jesse Collins had shared the challenge of honoring the several stars the industry lost in the past year. "The list of people that we have lost this year is truly some of the best people that have ever worked in television. And so, it's been challenging to figure out how to make sure that everyone gets their flowers," Collins remarked.

Jerry Springer's rep says talk show host's exclusion from 2024 Emmys In Memoriam segment was 'very sad' ... after broadcaster's three decade, 3,000-plus episode run on TV https://t.co/ln2AtlBsuh pic.twitter.com/V6Nh9d8xyY — Josiah Williams (@Josiah_FL) January 17, 2024

Collins addressed the difficulty of curating the In Memoriam segment, highlighting the indulgence of the Television Academy in the selection process. "The selection process is handled by the Television Academy, so we focus more on the creative side of it. It's just about making sure that when we are acknowledging someone, we give them their just due, and it's respectful and loving." Fans were not only appalled about Springer’s omission, they also echoed disappointment about other notable exclusions, including later actors Ryan O'Neal and Ray Stevenson. O’Neal’s son, Patrick O'Neal took to social media to express his dismay, stating, "Wasn’t watching #Emmys, but someone let me know they left my dad out of the 'in memoriam' … kind of wish I didn’t know right now but I would’ve found out. Sad and mad is a paralyzing combo."

Also Read: Katherine Heigl Meets up With Her 'Grey's Anatomy' Colleagues at the Emmys Following a Disagreement

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ralf-Finn Hestoft

The controversy surrounding the Emmys' In Memoriam segment has sparked a broader conversation about the challenges of honoring the industry's departed stars while navigating time constraints and other logistical considerations. For fans, the absence of Springer from the tribute remains a puzzling and disappointing aspect of this year's awards ceremony.

Also Read: ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Hints Being “Experienced” in Non-monogamy While Co-hosts Disapprove

More from Inquisitr

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner Slammed By Fans for Showing Off Their Fancy Brand Possessions

Amy Robach Reveals She 'Paid a Price' for Falling in Love with TJ Holmes Amid Poor Podcast Ratings