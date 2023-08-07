Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Has a Strange 'No Eye Contact' Rule with Fans

Jennifer Lopez is a unique and gifted actress and singer. Her dual gifts have made her an epitome of success through the years. Her resistance and determination to tackle challenges are globally renowned. While the actress has earned her name in the entertainment industry, she's also known to be difficult to work with.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Several of her co-stars and crew have often complained of her diva-like behavior. But it appears that she's that way even in public. Fans have a reason to believe that Lopez seemingly maintains a 'No Eye Contact' rule that she practices.

Monsters & Critics: Jennifer Lopez accused of diva behavior by Dannii Minogue, refutes label in documentary https://t.co/QMe2OmLMtK #crime #news pic.twitter.com/995iHCJGNj — Jason S ♋ 🇺🇸 (@theluckyman) June 30, 2022

A thread on Quora - a common platform for curious minds, came across a question, "What is Jennifer Lopez like in person?" While several people mentioned how kind and warm she is in general, others felt conflicted with their experiences. And shared some rather shocking testimonials about their encounter with the Maid In Manhattan actress.

A user, who goes by the name Dante Petrucelli, carefully notes to not have observed 'what other people have said' and continued to narrate the experiences of two friends who met the singer at some point. In addition, they also mentioned that one took place in a professional setting while the other in a casual one.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frank Micelotta

With respect to meeting the songstress in a relaxed environment, the first person was reportedly a dealer at a famous casino. Lopez and her mother had walked in and soon got settled. Throughout the evening Lopez treated her [ the user's friend] as a "mechanical shuffle machine" described the user. In a shocking revelation, just as the mother was about to offer a tip for hard work, she was stopped. Lopez allegedly yelled out, "Mom, No!" and walked out of the enterprise without a second glance.

Jennifer Lopez on set filming. pic.twitter.com/emtsBZuHkT — best of jlo ෆ (@jlofile) December 2, 2022

Moving on to the next friend who met the Home voice actor in professional settings, the user claimed this person reportedly worked as a grip at studios in Queens, New York. The user's friend was gearing up for a shoot with the actress at that time. Upon being contacted by Lopez's crew, they received a set of odd instructions. "They were told not to look at her. No one was allowed to speak to her and she spoke to no one," the user concludes.

Jennifer Lopez shares a glimpse of her 54th birthday party 🥳🎈 pic.twitter.com/NefhtnRxgB — E! News (@enews) August 1, 2023

In another instance, a United Airlines flight attendant once told Star Magazine that The Mother actress refused to acknowledge the attendant when he simply queried about her choice of drink on the flight, per Animated Times. The employee further added that Lopez even refused to make eye contact. "I just said, 'What can I get you to drink?' But Jennifer refused to even acknowledge me," the employee recalled. "She turned her head away and told her personal assistant, 'Please tell him I'd like a Diet Coke and lime. She wouldn't even look at me. It was sad, she seems so sweet in her movies," the unnamed attendant said.

