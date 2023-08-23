Jennifer Lopez Posts Sweet Tribute to Husband Ben Affleck, Shows Off her 'Ben' Necklace

A "Crazy in Love" Jennifer Lopez goes topless to pay a sweet tribute to her husband, Ben Affleck, in her new post, where she posted a visual diary about how August had been 'so far.' The 54-year-old didn't hold back in letting the world know Affleck is always close to her heart, even if in the form of an adorable necklace.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Also Read: When Jennifer Lopez Said Salma Hayek 'Lied' About Getting a Role in 'Selena': "It Makes Me Laugh"

On Friday, August 18, 2023, the Marry Me actress updated fans with a monthly wrap-up on her official Instagram account. Lopez captioned her post, "This Is…August (so far)," with a sun, green heart, and a tree emoji, reported PEOPLE. The Delola founder seemed to have enjoyed a vacation in the slideshow, but one specific image caught everyone's attention.

The last photo of the series was the most talked about since it showed Lopez's upper chest area where she donned a delicate 'BEN' necklace. The close-up shot showed the songstress in a bathroom with her hand on her chest pointed toward the pale gold letters that spelled her husband's name, with an embellished heart dangling at the center.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The carousel of envy-inducing photos had her most sentimental jewelry pieces: the necklace dedicated to her partner and her diamond engagement ring. Lopez was first pictured in the 'BEN' necklace in 2021, the same year she and Affleck got back together after breaking up nearly two decades back, as per In Style.

Also Read: Here’s the Very Creepy Thing Marc Anthony Said to Jennifer Lopez at Their First Meeting

Other photos from her "August Diaries" showcased JLo in a number of bikinis, and The Boy Next Door actress accessorized her looks with a headscarf, sizeable sunglasses, gold hoops, and an orange two-piece layered with a floral full-length cape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez ‘Uncomfortable’ Over Double Date With Ben Affleck’s Ex Jennifer Garner

In one snap, she was spotted in a black-and-white striped shirt, with shorts and a personalized hat in her name. In another photo, she struck a sexy pose donning golden heels and a colorful high-slit dress. Lopez also flaunted a neon mustard and yellow satin full-length dress, with billowing sleeves and a matching Valentino bag, as well as bold gold statement jewelry pieces.

A delicious chocolate birthday cake also made it to her gram, along with a photo of Lopez posing with her longtime manager Benny Medina. The singer's August visual wrap-up came after she celebrated Affleck's 51st birthday. On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, JLo posted a video of herself with her husband during a car ride.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The much-in-love couple jammed to Sam Cooke's 1960 love song (What A) Wonderful World, with a short yet the most apt caption, "Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you." As the duo cruised along, they donned matching white shirts. The couple also marked their first anniversary on July 16, 2023, and also celebrated Lopez's 54th birthday together on July 24 with a party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Their love life has been through many highs and lows and has garnered much attention. Their on-again-off-again relationship finally culminated in marriage in 2022, after their romantic journey began in 2002.

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Lopez Mesmerizes Fans With Her Ageless Skincare Routine in New Filter-Free Video

Jennifer Lopez Sports Adorable Italian Accent While Enjoying Local Cuisine on Fabulous Italian Vacay