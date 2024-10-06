Jennifer Lopez Was Once Arrested When She Was Dating Sean 'Diddy' Combs For a Bizarre Reason

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing.

Jennifer Lopez was arrested for 14 hours when dating the now-controversial celebrity, Sean Diddy Combs. The relationship between Combs and Lopez was the talk of the town back in the 90s. They had an on-and-off relationship that the paparazzi widely followed between 1999 and 2001. According to Forbes, in 1999, the rapper was arrested after his suspected involvement in a nightclub shooting.

Jennifer Lopez has not commented publicly on Sean “Diddy” Combs' recent arrest for sex crimes. Years ago, they were both involved in a legal issue when they were accused of bringing a gun into a club linked to a shooting. Law&Crime’s Jesse Weber @jessecordweber reports. pic.twitter.com/NlGjPYXCbc — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) September 25, 2024

The shooting incident of 1999 is infamous for JLo spending some time behind bars until her mom arrived at the police station. The incident at the New York nightclub occurred after a disagreement which ended up leaving three people injured. One of the victims, Natania Reuben told News Nation that she was very sure and could testify that it was Combs who shot her in the face. She said that she would have "a doctor remove part of the 9 mm bullet in my face so they can use it as evidence." Speaking to The Daily Beast she confirmed, "I watched him. I saw him with my own eyes." The music producer immediately left the location with Lopez as the police chased them. The Dance Again hitmaker was fortunately dropped out of the case for no role as such in the gun violence.

Woman who claims Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs shot her in face during infamous Jennifer Lopez outing celebrates his arrest View: https://t.co/ewHbcfh99w pic.twitter.com/Wqmou1u9Ej — RONDON👑 (@MenorRondon) September 18, 2024

However, Combs and Jamal Barrow were tried in court with various charges. One of the counts was the identification of a stolen gun from their car. Combs was further charged with an attempt to bribe, as he asked his driver to confess falsely that the stolen gun was his as reported by The Guardian. Barrow on the other hand faced all five criminal charges and faced a jail term of ten years and was later deported to his home country Belize. While Combs was not found guilty after the trial. Notably, nobody was charged for the shooting that took place on the ill-fated night and neither any further investigation took place. The Grammy-nominated singer on the other hand once shared how she was not into the Bad Boys Records founder when she first met him.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Hogan

According to Mirror, the singer shared in a word with an interviewer off-camera how she didn't feel any connection with Combs. "At first I didn’t like him at all. I didn’t. I thought he was like ick. I didn’t like him because…Sean and I were very different…" Lopez said. Explaining further she said that she was a "family-oriented and the marrying type" girl while Combs had no such ambitions. Recalling the first time she met him she said, "When we first worked together on the video, I was married. Even though I was going through problems. Nobody knew that."

Addressing the 1999 arrest she shared, "So I’m sitting there, being handcuffed to a bench. I do remember feeling the comfort of someone caring about you enough… that they just want to make it okay…" Years later as Combs faces heinous criminal charges, their relationship is making headlines again for several reasons.