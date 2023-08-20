Jennifer Lopez ‘Uncomfortable’ Over Double Date With Ben Affleck’s Ex Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck is keen on balancing two Jennifers in his life; however, one of them is not up for it. Apparently, tensions are growing between Affleck and Jennifer Lopez over going on a double date with his ex Jennifer Garner and her new partner. The 51-year-old is "interested," but JLo isn't as thrilled.

The Hollywood couple has had a dramatic past since they met each other in 2002. The most promising couple now broke up just after two years of courtship in 2004 and moved on in life. Between the 17 years of gap, they found love again- Lopez married singer Marc Anthony in 2004 and Affleck to actress Jennifer Garner in 2005.

Both relationships ended in divorce in 2014 and 2018 respectively. Lopez and Affleck reconciled in 2021, and as it was destined, they made their relationship official in 2022 by getting engaged and tied the knot the same year in Las Vegas after 20 years of separation, per The Mirror. The couple has been going strong since, but lately, some fights have been reported.

Affleck's ex-Garner is currently dating businessman John Miller, who she met in 2018, and apparently, the couple is quite keen to have a double date with her ex-husband (Affleck) and his new wife (Lopez). The Gone Girl actor has no problem; however, Lopez has declined the idea, which reportedly caused "tension" between the two.

An insider told Closer magazine, "Ben gets on great with John and has suggested couples' date nights to him and Jen, which they are both down with. But J-Lo turns it down flat every time." The source said Affleck has been pushing Lopez. "She's told him it's bizarre and offensive that he keeps pushing the idea when she finds it so uncomfortable."

Garner and Affleck are parents to three kids- 17-year-old Violet, 14-year-old Seraphina, and 11-year-old Samuel. The parents, although divorced, are trying to co-parent their children amicably and have recently been photographed bonding and hugging in Italy. In 2020, he discussed his 'parenting relationship' with his ex-wife.

"Both of us really believe that it's important for the kids to see their parents respect one another and get along." All said and done, but JLo is reluctant to spend time with husband's ex and her new partner Miller. "Ben doesn't understand why J-Lo won't give Jennifer and John a chance - he thinks it would be a lot of fun and great for the kids."

The source claimed JLo is trying to "control" the Air actor. "The situation touches a raw nerve for him because it's J-Lo telling him who he can and can't be friends with. He hates how they come across as anti-social when they turn down invites." Their relationship is reportedly no longer in a 'honeymoon phase.'

Although a few weeks it was all good when Affleck threw JLo a grand 54th birthday party, it's claimed that tensions are rising in the couple's life. The source stressed, "It's an issue that's not going away."

