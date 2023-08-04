Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cosy Pictures From Her 54th Birthday Bash With Ben Affleck

Despite ongoing rumors about their marriage facing difficulties, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seemed to be nothing but happy together, and JLo took measures to ensure that everyone was aware of their contentment. Jennifer Lopez marked her birthday in the company of Ben Affleck, with the singer recently turning 54. According to People, in an exclusive release of her fan newsletter On the JLo, the multi-talented artist shared previously unrevealed photographs from her significant day of celebration, which took place on July 24.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

Also Read: Ben Affleck Anticipated Lesser Media Havoc in Jennifer Lopez Romance Compared to Gwyneth Paltrow Affair

“Thank you all for the birthday love. Here’s a lil peek into my party. Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends. All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!! I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I’m extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with. Wishing you all the same love and happiness on your birthday and always!!!” she wrote in the newsletter.

She included images of herself embracing the director of Air from the side while he is seated. The photos, abundant in public displays of affection, show her adorned in a sparkling silver chainmail slipdress, featuring a backless design and a draped neckline. She complemented the look with earrings adorned with diamonds and emeralds, along with numerous tennis bracelets. On the other hand, Affleck exuded a laid-back vibe in an olive-green button-up shirt.

Jennifer Lopez Shares New Photos with Husband Ben Affleck from 54th Birthday Party: 'Here's a Lil Peek' https://t.co/ZmttxukMf4 — People (@people) August 1, 2023

As per Harper Bazaar, Lopez additionally posted videos from the event, showcasing moments where she confidently walked by the poolside in a Valentino bikini, and energetically danced on a tabletop surrounded by her guests. The footage also captured several sizable floral centerpieces adorning a vast table. “I always liked having my birthday in July! The weather is warm and balmy and the mood is more relaxed. Who else has a summer bday? How’s your summer going?” Lopez penned these words before concluding her newsletter.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Unveils Epic 54th Birthday Bash That Ben Affleck Planned For Her: "Extremely Grateful"

Lopez's newsletter coincides with insights from an insider who informed ET that following their opulent wedding ceremony in August 2022, Lopez and Affleck are currently in a positive state, effectively adjusting to their everyday routines. "They have had a lot on their plates between their work, travels, moving, setting up their new home, and of course, taking care of their kids," the source said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Also Read: Here's What Jennifer Lopez Feels About Her Initial Split With Husband Ben Affleck: “Journey Of Learning”

Last week, the On the Floor vocalist initially posted videos from her birthday festivity on Instagram. The footage depicted her getting into the rhythm, tilting her head back while standing on a table in an alluring silver gown with a backless design that shimmered. In the images, she was encircled by attendees seated at different tables. At one point, she was accompanied by a guest who joined her for a dance, both raising their arms as they stood up. “Birthday mood … all month!! Always a good day when Lola comes to play … #OnTheJLo: Birthday Edition coming soon,” acknowledging her alcoholic spritz brand Delola, she penned.

References:

https://people.com/jennifer-lopez-shares-new-photos-with-ben-affleck-from-birthday-party-7568045

https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a44700382/jennifer-lopez-ben-affleck-pda-photos-birthday/

https://www.etonline.com/inside-jennifer-lopezs-54th-birthday-party-hosted-by-ben-affleck-and-how-they-are-meshing-their

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Celebrated Their First Wedding Anniversary Despite Postnuptial Rumors

BFFs Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Don’t Mind Saying 'You Suck' to Each Other When Working Together