A Furious Jennifer Lopez Curses Out Loudly At Paparazzi After She's Locked Out of Upscale Gym

Jennifer Lopez was on fire recently. The American actress took offense when she couldn't get inside an upscale gym, and the paparazzi bore the brunt of her frustration. JLo visited the star-studded Tracy Anderson Method Studio in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, but somehow she got locked outside.

The 53-year-old actress was captured in a video where she got out of her car and headed to the luxury gym. She first tried to use her key card, but it failed. Impatient and seemingly frustrated, JLo frantically knocked on the studio door to let her in, reported TMZ.

Nobody responded from the inside for a while, so she leaned against the wall. Eventually, someone came to her rescue and allowed her access, and she rushed inside to get on with her workout. Paps were waiting outside, and JLo emerged after her sweat session, but again, she didn't look pleased.

Despite her endorphin release, she appeared furious. And when paparazzi wished her 'to have a good day,' she yelled at them, "Go away, F**k you, bye." The Let's Get Loud hitmaker donned a neon yellow sports bra and matching snake print leggings. Her hair was tied up in a high bun.

She further accessorized her overall look with aviator shades while clutching a rhinestone sipper bottle. The outlet reported that it's unclear whether the Hustlers actress was truly mad, but she definitely cursed in an unfriendly tone. She hopped on her SUV and jetted off.

JLo has been open about how crucial workout is for her. She previously told US Weekly that 'exercising helps her mental health stay on track,' reported Page Six. The mother-of-two explained to the outlet, "It's no secret that fitness is a very important part of my life." She added, "I think there's a positive correlation between exercise and mental health."

Lopez's gym outing is the first after she celebrated her first wedding anniversary with the Air actor Ben Affleck. JLo honored the special day and shared lyrics to Midnight Trip to Vegas, which was a homage to her and Affleck's impromptu Sin City wedding in her newsletter, 'On the JLo'.

The Mother actress also revealed the inside details of her and Affleck's intimate Little White Chapel ceremony. "We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight," she revealed. "They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by The King himself."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez enjoyed a summer outing with their kids in the Hamptons over the weekend.https://t.co/FnfVQG4EEc — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 3, 2023

Also, the talented couple recently took their kids to lunch before enjoying a ride in Affleck's blue vintage Ford Bronco. After spending time with the kids, the duo set off for a 'romantic dinner date in Los Angeles,' reported The Mirror. The much-loved pair walked hand-in-hand and headed to celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

Lopez and Affleck first met on the sets of the 2002 film Gigli and began dating right after. Their quick and sudden engagement was a surprise to fans; however, the couple called time on their romance in 2004.

The duo rekindled their romance and tied the knot in July 2021 in Las Vegas.

