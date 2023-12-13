Jennifer Lopez Shows off Their 'Gold Christmas Tree' Inside Her $60M Estate

Situated on a 5-acre Peninsula, the opulent $60 million 'Wallingford estate' is home to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. From time to time, Lopez shares images and videos showing off the elegantly furnished rooms in gold and silver. The Let's Get Loud hitmaker recently promoted her single Can't Get Enough on Instagram by sharing a photo of her gold-adorned Christmas tree. For the Instagram photos, Lopez, 54, embraced the Christmas vibe while posing in an off-white brocade skirt adorned with glittering silver butterflies.

It was worn with a white button-down shirt that had a tiny bug embroidered on it. She accessorized with a heavy gold bracelet, matching tiered pearl belt, and enormous silver earrings, seemingly taking inspiration from the stunning Christmas tree.

The On The Floor songstress appeared naturally makeup-free with her hair pulled back into a ponytail in front of the gold-decorated tree, which was embellished with coordinated gold poinsettias, grapes, and bulbs. Her natural makeup and muted lip color went well with her modest appearance. She posted a picture of her stunning silver sequined heels with gold trim and pearl and gold bee accents on social media. As per Page Six, Lopez's new single Can’t Get Enough, which drops on Jan. 10, 2024, is the lead single from both her album and accompanying movie, This Is Me… Now.

As per The Daily Mail, the All I Have songstress recently shared her go-to festive makeup tip for her followers. "One of the great things about the holidays is getting to wear a red lip," she advised while showcasing her makeup tutorial. Lopez explained she loved to line her lips with a neutral pencil, adding "Some people think you should do a red lip liner. I don't love a red lip liner," she explained, saying, "I like a neutral, it makes the lips look fuller and plumper."

She advised followers to take their 'favorite red,' and "put it in the middle, and then I take a lip brush so I can detail the corners." "When I think of red lip, I think of Marilyn Monroe, but I also think of like, Gwen Stefani, I think of Taylor Swift, I'm a Swiftie too," she revealed. "This season, it's not gonna be done without Beso balm," the JLo Beauty founder shared. "This is going to amplify the look."

Lopez has also collaborated with Italian lingerie maker Intimissimi for a holiday season limited edition lingerie wear. While showing off the collection she focused on a sheer teddy in black. "This is a one piece. It has incredible embroidery detail," she shared while describing the garment, "It's not just lace." The Maid in Manhattan star showed off a hummingbird charm sewn onto the luxury piece saying: "It symbolizes love, it symbolizes resilience, and it's a reminder to me whenever I see a hummingbird, it's always been a kind of good omen to me that everything is going to be okay."

"If you want to be a little more sexy, we have this beautiful little short, it's a tap short" which she paired with a black camisole with gold straps. "I love jewelry so much," she said while giving a generous fashion tip that the top could be worn with jeans. Lopez ended the video saying, "Have a happy holiday guys, I love you," while also blowing a kiss.

