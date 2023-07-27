Jennifer Lopez Recalled Filming an Intimate Scene from 'Money Train' With Wesley Snipes

Jennifer Lopez is known for her strong and resounding vocal range in the music industry. Her melodious yet bold notes echo of tireless practice which led to perfection in her art. However, while the singer is incredibly talented and gifted at music, she's known for her iconic presence in the acting industry just as well. Lopez has acted in several hit movies such as Enough, Mother, Maid In Manhattan, and many others throughout her acting career.

Being an actress involves filming scenes that a new actor or actress may find rather uncomfortable. In an interview with Insider, Lopez recalled filming her first-ever love scene alongside her co-actor Wesley Snipes in the film Money Train. Besides being uncomfortable with the ordeal, she claimed that Snipes reportedly flirted with her on multiple occasions, even though she was dating at the time. In an interview, she recalled how 'horrible' it was to film the scene as a whole.

Lopez talked about the initial days of an early actress, followed by the kind of boundaries one maintains. She recalls thinking that she didn't have the right to refuse any form of discomfort. "When you first start working professionally, you push the boundaries of what you should and shouldn't do, and I didn't think I had the right to say no, like "No I'm not doing this, and that's it...So we did it and it was tough" elaborates the actress upon the emphasis of her journey.

With respect to Snipes, she mentioned that initially, he made every effort to make Lopez as comfortable as possible throughout the whole process. 'Wesley was wonderful about it in the sense that he was like, "What's gonna make you more comfortable?" confesses Lopez. She then revealed what made her feel at ease. "I was like, Bring the music, play it loud". However, this gentlemanly nature reportedly didn't last. Lopez mentioned in the interview that Snipes actually had quite a crush on her being in complete knowledge of her situation.

Lopez then narrates the whole ordeal in detail and begins by accusing Snipes of flirting with her. "He was flirting with me," admits the actress. She goes on to describe the normalcy of how co-stars sometimes tend to flirt with each other in a rather friendly manner, but it seemed like Snipes was far more serious. "He just started getting a little more serious," said Lopez in a concerned tone.

She goes on to talk about the time that Snipes even attempted to kiss Lopez after dinner. "He would invite us all out together and then at the end of the night, he'd drop me off last and try to kiss me," said Lopez. At the time, she firmly made it clear that she wasn't interested in Snipes romantically in real life.

To this, the actor was apparently upset at the time and reportedly didn't talk to the actress for a total of two months. However, in response to Lopez's claims, Snipes denied ever flirting with her and explained he had nothing but good intentions for the actress, unlike the ones he was being accused of having.

