Jennifer Lopez Sends a Bold Message Amidst Break-Up Rumors: "Don't F*** With JLo"

As Jennifer Lopez promotes her new Netflix movie Atlas, rumors of her marriage with Ben Affleck coming to an end after just 2 years of tying the knot, continue to circulate. Lopez has mostly stayed mum, avoiding directly commenting about the status of her relationship. Recently, on May 20, she shut down a reporter when asked about the same on the Atlas red carpet in Mexico City. Subsequently, her co-star Simu Liu swiftly ended the interview, as reported by Us Weekly.

Liu asserted, "Don't come in here with that energy, please." Meanwhile, Lopez, maintaining her composure, made it clear that she won't entertain prying questions. She remarked, "You know better than that." Instead, she chose to focus on celebrating the success of the film. Upon its release, Atlas quickly became Netflix's #1 movie in over 60 countries. Posting on Instagram, Lopez thanked fans for their support. She wrote, "Gracias for making Atlas number 1 in the world!" and also issued a warning, "Don't f... with JLo." That assertive message made it to Netflix's cheeky new billboard campaign for the movie.

The massive ad was unveiled on the famous Sunset Strip in Los Angeles. Lopez shared a video of herself posing in front of the same on her Instagram handle, quipping, "Just a little friendly reminder from Netflix over there," as per Yahoo! Entertainment. While the line alludes to Lopez's tough, take-no-prisoners character in Atlas, it is also speculated to be a meta-commentary on all the increased public scrutiny surrounding her personal life lately.

The Bronx native has cultivated a fierce, unstoppable image over her decades-long career. She's not afraid to put gossipmongers in their place. However, sources close to the couple continue to hint that Lopez and Affleck are experiencing serious marital struggles. An insider speaking to Marca said that their marriage "is not in the best place," claiming that the pair has very different personalities and approaches to leading life. Affleck reportedly prefers to be "more introspective and private" compared to Lopez's openness. Another source informed ET that "Jen and Ben's relationship is not over yet, but they have been staying in separate homes and the tension has been high."

Affleck is allegedly renting a place in Los Angeles, a few miles from the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion he shares with Lopez. "This has been difficult on a day-to-day basis," the source said of their living situation. However, those close to Affleck are encouraging him to work on the relationship, including his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. "She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy," an insider revealed. For now, Lopez seems solely focused on her thriving career and the success of Atlas, showing up alone for the premiere of the movie at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.