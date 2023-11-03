Bennifer continues to inspire people in love as Jennifer Lopez claimed her husband, Ben Affleck, helps her "understand her worth" and makes her feel "more beautiful than I have ever felt." JLo is head over heels for the Gone Girl actor despite the rumors of his growing closeness with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and she has substantial reasons for that.

The songstress expressed her feelings for Affleck in an interview promoting her new lip product, Beso Balm, from JLo Beauty. The 54-year-old gushed over her partner and said he pushes her to recognize her worth and makes her feel "valued." He's also her biggest cheerleader in every shape and form.

While discussing beauty, the Selena actress revealed, "I'm finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself, unapologetically," reported Vogue. "Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even, like, my mistakes," adding, "All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today."

She then credited her husband, "Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value." Lopez continued, "I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else." However, it took them two decades and plenty of failed relationships to reach this stage of unconditional love.

The happy couple first met on the sets of the film Gigli in 2002. The same year, in November, the 51-year-old actor got down on one knee and proposed to her. The duo wasted no time and got engaged in a few months. But as fate had planned it, days before walking down the aisle in September 2003, they called it quits in 2004.

While Affleck moved on with Jennifer Garner and had three kids, JLo, too, tied the knot with Marc Anthony and had twins. But both their relationships ended, and in 2021, Bennifer revived their love saga and eventually married in July 2022. And they are going strong. Lately, the actress narrated her on-again-off-again love story with Affleck in her new music.

The singer made Affleck and her relationship references in her new album This is Me...Now, a 2.0 version of her previous album, This is Me...Then, after more than twenty years. With their miraculous and historic love story, it is no surprise the bits and pieces of it inspired Lopez's music.

Lopez told Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe in an interview released in November 2022, "We captured me at this moment in time when I was reunited with the love of my life, and we decided we were going to be together forever," reported PEOPLE."The whole message of [This Is Me...Then] is, 'This love exists."

"This is a real love.' Now I think what the message of [This Is Me...Now] is: If you have, like me at times, lost hope, almost given up, don't," JLo continued. "True love does exist, and some things do last forever, and that's real."

