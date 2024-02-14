Jennifer Lopez Reveals How Ayo Edebiri ‘Apologized With Tears’ For Mean Comments About JLo's Career

Jennifer Lopez and Ayo Edebiri share a relationship of mutual respect and appreciation. This sentiment was underscored by Lopez's response to Edebiri's past criticisms of her career, which came to light following their collaborative appearance on Saturday Night Live. In a recent interview, Lopez disclosed that Edebiri, known for her work in The Bear, had approached her backstage after the show with a heartfelt apology.

According to Page Six, this apology was in response to comments Edebiri had made in a 2020 podcast, where she described Lopez's career as "one long scam." Lopez's openness about this exchange highlights a moment of reconciliation and growth between the two talented individuals.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Rodin Eckenroth

“She was mortified and very sweet,” Lopez said. She added, "She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform." Lopez continued, “She was just like, ‘I’m so f–king sorry, it was so awful of me.'” Despite the negative comments made by the former stand-up comic in a February 2020 podcast, Lopez revealed to the outlet that she didn't let them affect her.

According to PEOPLE, she added, “It’s funny. I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me.” In the resurfaced podcast, Edebiri humorously remarked about Lopez's success leading up to her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. She referred to Lopez's career as a scam, while the podcast host even questioned Lopez's singing abilities. Edebiri also said, "Well, that's the thing. She thinks she's on multiple tracks, but it's not her. I think she thinks that she's still good even though, like, she's not singing for most of these songs."

Further in the podcast, Edebiri claimed to have scrutinized Lopez's career and reportedly found evidence suggesting that Lopez did not sing all of her tracks. She said, "A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, 'JLo didn't have time to make it to the studio,' like, J.Lo was busy. It's like, 'Doing what?' Not singing, obviously." Edebiri's past remarks came back into focus when it was revealed she would be hosting the February 3 episode of SNL, with Lopez as the musical guest. Edebiri took the opportunity to address her comments during the show, featuring a skit titled Why'd You Say It? where participants had to explain their questionable remarks.

Edebiri said, “It’s wrong to leave mean comments or post comments just for clout or run your mouth on a podcast and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid." She added, “But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online.” Edebiri and Lopez seemed to be in good spirits even before the show aired, as evidenced by a promo clip where they stood together exchanging pleasant remarks. Meanwhile, Lopez's appearance on SNL was part of her promotion for her upcoming ninth studio album, This Is Me... Now.