Jennifer Lopez Danced on a Table for Her 54th Birthday, Stunned All Onlookers

Age is just a number, and this is true for the forever-youthful Jennifer Lopez, who recently celebrated her 54th birthday. But instead of burning the dance floor, she climbed the table and danced her heart out. JLo knows how to party grand, and her happy birthday pictures are proof of it.

The birthday girl shared her joy with 249 million Instagram followers, dressed in a shimmery silver backless dress. In the subsequent images, she posed in bikini-clad sexy photos that were age-defying, reported Page Six. She captioned her post, "Birthday mood…all month!! Always a good day when Lola comes to play…"

Lola is JLo's alter ego, who's a diehard party girl, and she also teased, "Birthday Edition coming soon." On Monday, July 24, 2023, she celebrated her life's 5th decade as she stood on the table with her head thrown back as she was getting into the groove, reported PEOPLE. Her arms were raised as if she was inviting her guests to join the celebration.

The Mother actress revealed her full dress in the second photograph, along with a sexy black print swimsuit. She accessorized her overall look with her signature bling, hands adorned with embellished bracelets and emerald-green drop earrings. A trilby hat and chunky gold hoop jewelry complimented her swimwear.

JLo's old pal Salma Hayek also paid a heartwarming birthday tribute with a throwback photograph. The 56-year-old actress captioned, "Happy birthday @jlo! Last night, out of the blue, I found this picture. I guess it meant I had to share it on your special day."

She continued, "It made me think back to a time when they said we wouldn't make it. Then they said we wouldn't last. Keep shining, chica, and keep enjoying every second of it!" Lopez replied with three white heart emojis and a celebrating emoji. Other than her birthday, JLo recently had several reasons to celebrate.

Her birthday came after Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this month. Lopez dedicated her and Affleck's romantic night out in Santa Monica by teasing a new song, Midnight Trip to Vegas, which was inspired by their nuptials, as per Entertainment Tonight.

The couple tied the knot for the first time in Las Vegas, following it with an elaborate event at Affleck's Georgia estate a month later. Lopez also launched her own alcohol brand, which is based on the philosophy of healthy and holistic living—a lifestyle she herself follows.

Delola is the name of her liquor brand. Although critics have questioned JLo about her business venture because she admitted to having left the habit of drinking for the sake of her health and wellness. However, she defended her brand recently.

"I know that a lot of people have been talking about, 'Oh, she doesn't even drink- what's she doing with a cocktail line?'" she shared a video on her Instagram account. "To tell you the truth, that was true for a long time—I didn't drink."

She clarified, "I do enjoy the occasional cocktail. I do drink responsibly, I don't drink to get s--t-faced. I drink to be social and have a nice time," reported E! News.

