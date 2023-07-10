Jennifer Lopez Promotes Her Alcohol Brand, Says She Made The 'Gluten Free and Low-Calorie Drink' Herself

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of alcohol consumption. Reader's discretion is advised.

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most talented women in the entertainment industry. With hit films such as Maid In Manhattan, Monster-in-Law, Enough, and more the actress has had a rather successful career in the entertainment biz. But singing and acting is not all that she limits herself to. Lopez is also a well-accomplished entrepreneur.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

The Ain't Your Mama singer took to her Instagram earlier this week to share a video featuring her journey to purchase a few bottles of her cocktail brand 'Delola'. The Hustlers actress was recently criticized for drinking when she had earlier claimed to not doing so. This new video puts all accusations of Lopez lying about drinking, to rest. And also emphasizes the reason behind creating 'Delola'.

The songstress looked divine in her tan backless jumpsuit which had a flair of elegance and exuded luxe tones. She also sported a trendy pair of sunglasses that complimented her attire well. Lopez also flaunted her minimalistic and custom-made necklace that read 'Jennifer'. She had her hair tied in a neat ponytail. At the beginning of the video, Lopez mentioned that she was on her way to town to purchase a few bottles of her cocktail - 'Delola'. Lopez was supposedly expecting guests and was hence on her way to purchase a few bottles.

The Out of Sight actress admitted that she does enjoy her occasional cocktail. Almost immediately, she recalled being heavily criticized for "lying" about consuming alcohol. "I know a lot of people have been like, talking about me. like 'Oh! She doesn't even drink. What's she doing with a cocktail line," recalled Lopez. She then proceeds to explain her circumstance and claims that the part about her "not drinking" was true for a while. Lopez admitted that it was only in "the last 10 maybe 15 years" that she's been indulging in the occasional cocktail, per PageSix.

She also carefully notes that she is a responsible drinker and strongly mentioned why she drinks. "I don't drink to get s*** faced, I drink to be social and have a nice time," confessed Lopez. While she does like to in a way relax and "let loose a bit" she strongly says that even in those moments, she's very responsible about drinking alcohol and makes sure she's in control of what she's drinking.

Lopez then goes on to elaborate on her specific tastes with alcohol and what she was into for a long time. From cocktails like White Russian and more, Lopez took some time to figure out what she really liked. For the longest time, Lopez didn't like the taste of what she drank. Hence, she created 'Delola'.

Lopez then highlighted the major positives of the brand such as it being gluten-free, usage of natural flavors, lower calories, and other healthier aspects. She also highlights the three main flavors with a different base in each and even mentions the ingredients in each of them. The video then progressed to Lopez heading to the store to make the purchase herself. She said, “And so like anything else in my life, I made it myself. I created Delola and Delola is really about a healthier way, something that fits my lifestyle to drink the way that I would drink, the way Jennifer drinks,” she shared, noting that it has “lower calories,” “natural flavors” and is gluten-free.

She walked into the quaint store looking for her brand on the shelves. Upon finding it, she proudly flaunts the different flavors and even promoted it live to all shoppers. These particular shoppers also indulged in purchasing the said brand and had a light conversation with Lopez.

