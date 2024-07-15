Jennifer Lopez Once Revealed She Was the Original Choice For Controversial VMA Performance With Madonna

Throughout her career, Madonna has been recognized for her provocative and legendary performances. In 2003, she created quite a stir when she kissed Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears during their live performance. The three of them were dancing at the MTV Video Music Awards to Madonna's version of Like a Virgin and Hollywood when the momentous event in the history of the music industry happened at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Aguilera and Spears were dressed as brides, complete with white veils, while Madonna was dressed in black as the groom. However, decades later Jennifer Lopez threw a bombshell when she revealed that she was originally set to perform alongside the Material Girl diva that night.

Lopez exclusively told E! News in 2023 while promoting her film Shotgun Wedding, "I was filming a movie in Canada, and we had met – me, her and Britney — to do it at her home, and then I just couldn't get off the film," the On the Floor songstress said. "So, we couldn't do it." "They got Christina Aguilera, I think, to do it, and I didn't wind up doing it," she gushed about Madonna. "I love Madonna. I'm a huge fan. I always have been." Spears candidly discussed her scandalous on-stage kiss with CNN back in 2003, "I didn't know it was going to be that long and everything," adding, "I've never kissed a woman before."

MTV execs confirm to @RollingStone that Jennifer Lopez was originally planned to be a part of the iconic kiss with Madonna and Britney Spears at the #VMAs.



J.Lo dropped out of the performance to shoot the film ‘Shall We Dance?’ and Christina Aguilera took her place. pic.twitter.com/dHWpNaUo0n — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 22, 2023

In a revealing report by Rolling Stone, several former MTV employees, Madonna concealed specifics of the incredible performance from almost all production team members and even cleared Radio City Music Hall in New York City during rehearsals to maintain secrecy. When MTV executives learned what the performance included, they knew it would spark an uproar. "When you turn to Madonna, [MTV network chiefs] were always very understanding that this is her creative moment," ex-MTV staffer Summer Strauch said while also stating that Madonna was given full authority over her performance.

The original featurings for the VMAs 2003 performance weren't Britney and Christina, but Pink and Jennifer Lopez. Pink couldn't attend for being on tour and JLo was shocked by the kiss idea. pic.twitter.com/Ky1mx5PfIA — 90s Madonna (@oohfather) February 12, 2018

"They value whatever she chooses." "I was fearful that the performance was in jeopardy," Van Toffler, former MTV president said when Lopez dropped out. Lopez was then replaced by Aguilera. As per People, former VMA director Beth McCarthy-Miller flew to Los Angeles to watch and maintain the secrecy of the planned kiss. "'You’re not going to be able to tell anyone, but I think this is going to make you happy,'" Toffler recalled McCarthy-Miller instructing him. "'Madonna kisses Britney and Christina.'"

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Kane

"You knew it was going to be a moment," Strauch stated after learning about the little secret. "I remember everyone smiling and high-fiving." "You give Madonna the germ of an idea or just the real estate, and she’s going to take it," Toffler said. "She had a history of pushing us and pushing culture, and that’s what was great about her and what was great about MTV. We pushed culture in provocative ways."