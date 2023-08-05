Jennifer Lopez Hated Her ‘South Park’ Parody So Much That She Had an Unbelievable Reaction To It

South Park on Comedy Central has poked fun at innumerable people with its distinct brand of humor and has been at the center of some legal mayhem or the other due to its contentious nature. Several actors have expressed their outrage at how they were portrayed on the show and how they felt they were being singled out.

One episode, in particular, had fans quoting the program like crazy. It was in 2003 when Jennifer Lopez was once in the crosshairs of the show's writers. The issue? The Latina hitmaker was not pleased with her parodied version in the episode. However, she reportedly went so far as to fire her employees who referenced the show in front of her, reports IndieWire.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cosy Pictures From Her 54th Birthday Bash With Ben Affleck

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

Lopez's agitation could also be explained by the show's creators and their previous history with Lopez. When Matt Stone and Trey Parker, creators of South Park, made news at the Academy Awards in 2000, they chose to attend the event in attire, mocking Lopez.

They wore the same gowns that Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow wore the previous year. As they later admitted, they arrived at the event while high on acid. It seems Lopez was very annoyed with Parker when he showed up wearing a copy of her iconic green Versace Grammys gown. Lopez was so frustrated that she allegedly walked past Parker and almost pushed him. "My favorite was... and I think it was because I wore her dress to the Oscars, was when we saw Jennifer Lopez at a party and all Jennifer Lopez did was walk past me and push me," Parker recalled to DailyMail.

Also Read: Ben Affleck Anticipated Lesser Media Havoc in Jennifer Lopez Romance Compared to Gwyneth Paltrow Affair

It's no surprise that Parker and Stone aren't big fans of award shows, per Showbiz. Because they are so countercultural, they knew they would have to dress ridiculously for the occasion. “It takes a lot of energy to be that rebellious,” he said, according to Yahoo News. “It took so much energy to get those dresses made and all that stuff. We were so, like, punk rock — you know, like, against all of that stuff. But Trey was nominated for [a Best Original Song Oscar], and that’s cool. So how do you go, but not go? How do you not be a part of it? Drugs.”

The South Park Movie’s “Blame Canada” was nominated for Best Original Song, so the creators of the show arrived at the Oscars dressed as JLo and Gwyneth Paltrow. #Oscars2020 can’t compete. pic.twitter.com/FjC0SyDmcF — Vincent McDermott (@vincemcdermott) February 10, 2020

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Unveils Epic 54th Birthday Bash That Ben Affleck Planned For Her: "Extremely Grateful"

While many Oscar-goers thought Parker and Stone's outfits were amusing, not everyone agreed with their choice. “Some people were stoked when we showed up at the Oscars in those dresses. Michael Caine being one,” said Stone.

“You know, everyone, of course, turned heads. And you know, 50% of the people were laughing, and 50% were just so mad,” Parker recalled. “Phil Collins was mad,” says Stone, adding that Collins was loudly vocalizing to somebody that “this is a very serious event.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POPSUGAR (@popsugar)

References:

https://www.indiewire.com/gallery/south-park-celebrity-feuds/los-angeles-premiere-of-prime-videos-shotgun-wedding-arrivals-2/

https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/these-celebrities-were-furious-with-the-south-park-creators-for-showing-up-to-the-oscars-wearing-gowns.html/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-4184086/South-Park-creator-Trey-Parker-reveals-encounter-J-Lo.html

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Lopez Continues to Celebrate Her Birthday Week While Promoting Her Alcohol Brand ‘Delola’ in New Video

Here's What Jennifer Lopez Feels About Her Initial Split With Husband Ben Affleck: “Journey Of Learning”