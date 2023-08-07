Jennifer Lopez Gives Sneak Peek Inside Her $61m Lavish Beverly Hills Home With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is giving fans an exclusive first look inside her gorgeous new house in the grand style of her larger-than-life image. The celebrity's most recent Instagram photos all provide viewers with a visual tour of her and Ben Affleck's $61 million home as she turns 54. She devoted the entire month of July to the celebrations, posting pictures of herself dancing on tables, posing in swimsuits, and showing off her stunning new home, per Hello! Magazine.

Lopez's new house was featured on an Instagram carousel. She is seen dancing on top of a lavish table while surrounded by exuberant partygoers while wearing a beautiful metallic gown. The celebrity poses elegantly in the following photos, a cocktail in hand. Later pictures show her in a different outfit, against the gorgeous setting of the property, showing off a black string bikini and stylish fedora.

Earlier in June, Jennifer gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into the opulent home she and Affleck share, per Hello! Magazine. She accidentally gave viewers a peek inside her and Affleck's opulent new house while sharing the good news that her film The Mother was one of Netflix's Top 10 most-watched movies of all time in an Instagram video.

Although J.Lo's husband Affleck was not visible in the video, viewers became fascinated by the exquisite details of her surroundings. Many were drawn in by the choices of plants and the neutral décor, unintentionally converting the film into a house tour.

The 46,000-square-foot, 5-acre home was built by Gala Asher and has 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. The opulent estate also has an indoor sports complex featuring a gym, a boxing ring, a basketball court, a pickleball court, a sports lounge, and a bar, according to Entertainment Tonight. The property also has a 12-car garage, a two-bedroom guard house, a 5,000-square-foot guest apartment, and additional parking for up to 80 automobiles, an estate listing shows. The house was initially advertised for $135 million in June 2018, but since then the price has been reduced multiple times.

Earlier last month, it was relisted for close to $75 million, but Affleck and Lopez acquired it for $60.8 million. Carolwood Estates' Brett Lawyer represented the couple. There are more well-known people in the area besides the famous power couple. John Mayer also resides close, a source says to ET.

The pair, who got married in a wonderful ceremony in August 2022, has been looking for a home for more than two years after having numerous other property offers fall through. Lopez listed her Bel Air, California, property for $42.5 million in February. The "rare and extraordinary" home is situated on eight "awe-inspiring acres" of land, according to the description of the enormous estate, and it offers prospective homebuyers a "one-of-a-kind lifestyle impossible to duplicate" in addition to having "private hiking trails and destinations."

