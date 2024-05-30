Jennifer Lopez 'Focused on Work' Amid Divorce Rumors With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's latest sci-fi action film, Atlas, debuted at No. 1 on Netflix. The film garnered over 28.2 million views during the Memorial Day weekend making it one of the most-watched flicks on the streaming platform. Lopez is also reportedly getting ready for a summer tour of North America, scheduled to kick off next month, on June 26, in Orlando. Meanwhile, as rumors of an alleged rift with husband Ben Affleck, continue to swirl, a close source told People magazine that the couple are living apart and the On the Floor hitmaker is keeping herself busy with work. “They’re still living separately," the source disclosed. “She’s back in L.A. for tour rehearsals. She seems okay. She’s very focused on work."

‘ATLAS’ starring Jennifer Lopez is the #1 movie on Netflix worldwide. pic.twitter.com/YMt0QzZDHk — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 25, 2024

As per The Daily Mail, Lopez was spotted wearing a bright tie-dyed Gucci crop top and loose white slacks when she arrived alone at a friend's house in Beverly Hills, to celebrate Memorial Day. Her brown hair was tied back into a sleek high ponytail. She accessorized her look with iconic hoop earrings and a pair of gold sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez was spotted enjoying Memorial Day at a friend’s house in Beverly Hills. pic.twitter.com/H2bOnEIgPp — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) May 28, 2024



"If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would," a source told Page Six. They explained, "He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he's come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work." "Ben already moved out and they'll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for," another source told InTouch. "They'll never stop loving each other, but she can't control him, and he can't change her," the insider summarized. "There's no way it could have lasted."

Meanwhile, Affleck was also spotted looking rather dejected when photographed solo at his 18-year-old daughter, Violet's graduation party in Los Angeles, over the holiday weekend. As per Page Six, the Argo actor looked dapper in blue jeans, boots, a beige jacket, and a classic white button-down shirt. In a 2021 interview with InStyle, Affleck raved about Lopez, describing her as the 'hardest working person'.

Ben Affleck attends daughter Violet’s graduation party without Jennifer Lopez https://t.co/H0TfXfMsjb pic.twitter.com/ZLovtkqWwX — Page Six (@PageSix) May 28, 2024

"I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts. She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves," he emphasized.