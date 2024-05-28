Jennifer Lopez Compares Herself to Taylor Swift Amid Relationship Troubles, 'I've Been a Pioneer'

In the midst of swirling rumors about the state of her marriage to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is standing tall, as per E! News. The 54-year-old entertainer is not shying away from the harsh criticism surrounding her new film Atlas or the speculation about her personal life. Instead, Lopez is leaning into her trailblazer status and the hard-won wisdom gained over her decades-spanning career. "I've been in this business for 25 years and I've done all kinds of roles," Lopez stated matter-of-factly.

The Bronx native painted a picture of the uphill battle she has faced, saying "It's been a tough journey to make my way and for people to understand that someone like me, Latina and female, is capable of a role like this, usually reserved for men and whites." Lopez is clearly experienced in persevering through doubters and detractors. "I'm aware that I'm not 25 anymore. And I also know that to pull off a production like this you have to deal with issues such as age discrimination, racism and sexism," she acknowledged. Overcoming those obstacles is perhaps what qualifies Lopez to make the comparison to Taylor Swift which has recently garnered attention.

In a subtle nod to the pop superstar, Lopez remarked "I think a movie like this would have been impossible when I started in the profession." She went on to express pride in witnessing the increased prominence of female artists taking ownership of their careers, saying "I'm happy to see so many beautiful women succeeding." While not explicitly naming Swift, the parallels Lopez was drawing seemed clear. Like the Anti-Hero singer, Lopez has been a champion for artist empowerment and bucking traditional expectations placed upon women in the entertainment industry.

"I don't feel a special responsibility for having been a pioneer. The only responsibility I admit is to have always tried to do my best," Lopez stated humbly, as per Marca. The multi-talented star's determination to control her own narrative and defy boundaries is evident across her multi-hyphenate career. "I always loved to dance and I immediately started making movies. The success of the movie Selena made me record my first album and, from there, everything started. I'm an artist and I think that's enough," she recounted of her varied path.

Perhaps it is that very versatility that has allowed Lopez to weather the storms, both professional and personal. "I consider myself a very physical actress, almost an athlete, and that has to do with my background as a dancer. That's all part of me in a very organic way," she described, highlighting her unique strengths. As for any doubters still remaining, Lopez had one firm rebuttal, "I honestly don't think anyone should settle for the label they're given. The important thing is to do the things that excite you and make you feel alive. Yes, I am a singer, actress, Latina.... I don't set limits for myself."