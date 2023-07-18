Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Romantic White Dress to Celebrate One-Year Wedding Anniversary With Ben Affleck

Power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck complete a year of togetherness! Lopez and Affleck took a quiet, romantic trip to Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Sunday, July 16, as they celebrated their 1-year anniversary. Lopez wore a lovely and stunning white minidress to commemorate their first big anniversary, reported Glamour. The couple married in Las Vegas in July last year and had a second wedding near Savannah, Georgia, in August.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Also Read: Here's Looking at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Relationship When They Were 'Truly in Love'

The sleeveless sheath included a crew neckline, a sheer bodice, and silver rhinestone accents. Her silver platform heels, a tiny green bag with a silver chain strap, huge silver earrings, and a silver bracelet complemented the dress. Lopez had her hair down in messy beach waves, and she donned a bold shimmery eye shadow with a light peach lip shade.

Affleck, on the other hand, was dressed entirely in black. He wore black pants, a black crewneck sweater, and polished black Chelsea boots. Lopez shared a cute selfie from the night on her Instagram, along with the caption, "One year since our Midnight Trip To Vegas."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bennifer💚 (@bennifer_02)

Lopez revealed last summer that she and Affleck married each other on July 15 in the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas shortly before midnight. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient….Last night, we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter at the time, reported TMZ. Two months before that in April of that year, the pair confirmed their engagement.

Also Read: Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Consider A Postnuptial Agreement After A Turbulent Year Together

Lopez and the Air actor got married for a second time in August in Georgia in front of friends and family, including Affleck's close pal Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, as well as Lopez and Affleck's children from their previous marriages.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Play a Friendly Game of Hamptons Pickleball to Celebrate July 4th With Kids

The power couple's children played a vital role in their wedding celebration in Georgia: their children gave them away at their wedding. Lopez, 53, opened up about how ideal the setting was in her newsletter On The JLo, reported PEOPLE. She wrote, "As I walked down the aisle, the first song that played wasn't True Companion, however, it was his The Things We've Handed Down — a song about the wonderful mystery of children — something we could only guess at back then, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk."

Lopez wrote, "The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined. We weren't only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family. They were the only people we asked to stand up for us at our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did."

References:

https://www.glamour.com/story/jennifer-lopez-a-little-white-minidress-and-uncharacteristically-messy-beach-waves-to-celebrate-her-anniversary

https://www.tmz.com/2022/07/17/jennifer-lopez-and-ben-affleck-married-vegas/

https://people.com/parents/jennifer-lopez-ben-afflecks-kids-gave-them-away-georgia-wedding-celebration/

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Lopez Wants Ben Affleck to Hit the Gym With Her and Say No to Smoking & Drinking

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Plan Lavish Party to Renew Vows at $60M LA Mansion One Year After Wedding