Jennifer Lopez demonstrated how to apply the ideal red lip to her followers in a clip meant to promote her JLo Beauty brand. The pop culture star was in her bathroom, where she used a nude pencil to trace her mouth before drawing a red line in the middle of her lips. As reported by Marca, Lopez states in the video as she softly fills in the corners of her lip with a brush, "When I think of red lips, I think of Marilyn Monroe, but I also think of Gwen Stefani. I think of Taylor Swift. I am a Swiftie, too."

Jennifer Lopez says red lips remind her of Taylor Swift:



“I'm a Swiftie too.”pic.twitter.com/wpvBALikcp — best of jennifer lopez (@badpostjlo) December 11, 2023

Numerous celebs have expressed their admiration for singer-songwriter Swift, so Lopez isn't the only well-known admirer. Her March–December Eras tour brought her close to fellow music legends Alicia Keys, Keith Urban, and Billy Joel. Drew Barrymore, Nicky Hilton, and Bethenny Frankel all brought their family to Swift's performances, while Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon raved about the evening on social media, calling it "a night to remember." Swift has known country music artist Kelsea Ballerini for a long time—since 2015, to be precise. Ballerini had a sold-out event in New Jersey as part of her Heartfirst Tour on March 17, the first stop of Swift's Eras Tour. The singer became well-known on TikTok after she momentarily interrupted her performance to inquire whether Swift was playing her hit song, Cruel Summer. Pop star Olivia Rodrigo is not just a fan of Taylor Swift but also someone who has found inspiration in her and a friend. She confessed on Ryan Seacrest’s radio show, "I’m just so in awe of her constantly and I truly would not be the songwriter I am today if I had not grown up being so inspired by everything she does so to have her support really means the whole world."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

After Swift was named "Person of the Year" by Time magazine in 2023, it was hard to ignore her impact. She was one of many women who won the title in 2017 under the moniker "The Silence Breakers," being the first woman to do it since the cover was first created in 1927. Lopez has had a fantastic year as well. After getting back together in 2022, the actress and singer married Ben Affleck last summer. In February of 2023, Lopez showed off a new tattoo that was devoted to her spouse, indicating that the couple is still going strong. The couple's names are included in the design on her left rib, which is an infinity symbol with an arrow in the middle. Lopez has been busy preparing for the release of her ninth studio album, This Is Me... Now, and a companion film, in addition to working on her cosmetics line. Speaking candidly about her professional development, Lopez was featured in ELLE's 'Women in Hollywood' edition. She said, "I see myself working [as long as] I want to. I don't know what that age is. It might be 70, it might be 80, it might be 90—I don't know. But I know that it's there for me if I want it, and I want to create it."

