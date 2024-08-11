Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's 'Cheap' and 'Rude' Tipping Scandal

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck once made headlines for their alleged stingy tipping habits. It seems the couple’s generosity—or lack thereof—has become a hot topic among service industry workers. In an old and now deleted TikTok video, former casino dealer J. Nguyen did not hold back. Nguyen criticized Affleck's behavior as "cheap" and "rude."

She said, "Ben Affleck has one of the worst reputations in the casino industry. We hate him. He's cheap [and] rude to other players." Nguyen said that Lopez plays a significant role in this alleged stinginess as well, saying, “Lopez tells Affleck not to tip. He doesn't tip anymore, baby! You don't need to tell him nothing, he ain't doing it.” Nguyen’s video paints a picture of a couple that does not live up to the generous image often associated with celebrities. She added that Lopez allegedly goes around to each table Affleck has been served at, taking back his tip money and replacing it with much smaller amounts. “She circles back to each table that Affleck was served, takes the tip money he originally left them and replaces it with $5 or $10,” Nguyen said, as per Your Tango.

The controversy is not new. In 2014, Ben Affleck was banned for life from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's blackjack table in Las Vegas. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Affleck got into some trouble for counting cards. Even though counting cards isn’t actually against the law, casinos really don’t like it. Because of this, they told him he couldn’t play blackjack anymore. But they still let him play other games at the casino. Affleck admitted what happened and said he got pretty good at blackjack, which is why the casino made that call. He, "I took some time to learn the game and became a decent blackjack player. And once I became decent, the casinos asked me not to play blackjack."

There is another twist in the whole Affleck and Lopez tipping debate. Penny, who manages a bar in Las Vegas, told a story about her old employee Tiffany. Tiffany used to be a cocktail waitress and she served Affleck when he was at the casino. Penny described how Affleck gave Tiffany a $10,000 tip, but Jennifer Lopez allegedly intervened and took the money back. Penny said, “Jennifer immediately snatched the money, said ‘hell no!’ and took it back.” According to Penny, Affleck was so embarrassed by Lopez’s actions that he later sent Tiffany a bouquet of flowers and $25,000 as an apology. Penny said, “There was a note that said he profusely apologized and was completely embarrassed.”

This incident seems to reflect a pattern. In previous years, there have been other reports of similar behavior. The Mirror reported in 2003 that Lopez had replaced a generous tip from Affleck with a smaller amount. In another case, Affleck’s $2,000 tip was reportedly reduced to $200 by Lopez, as per Jezebel. Despite the negative feedback, the couple has not publicly addressed these accusations. They have not confirmed or denied the claims about their tipping habits.