Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back in the spotlight, but this time, they captivated fans with their passionate display of affection at a pumpkin patch in Sherman Oaks, California, as per Page Six. The Gone Girl actor was spotted in a grey and white sweater, whereas Lopez was wearing ripped denim and a tan, long-sleeved top.

As cameras captured the autumn landscape adorned with pumpkins, the world got to see a touching moment unfold between the two icons. An eyewitness who saw Affleck and Lopez at Tina's Pumpkin Patch told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, "They were kissing and holding onto each other and looked very in love." In fan videos circulated online, Affleck and Lopez stood embraced in a long, affectionate hug, arms wrapped tightly around each other. With Lopez's child Emme Maribel Muniz there as well, it created a heartwarming family scene as the couple shared a passionate kiss.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at Tina’s Pumpkin Patch in Sherman Oaks. pic.twitter.com/slnAV5QgSA — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) October 23, 2023

Lopez, a mother to 15-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian, and Affleck, a father of three—Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel—from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, have beautifully blended their families into one. In fact, another onlooker stated they were like 'any other family there' and added, "They looked like they were having a good time. They were both very kind and very friendly."

Affleck and Lopez's genuine, unapologetic PDA during the outing made a lasting mark on all who saw it. Onlookers described a couple very much in love, relishing their time together. Fans of the couple were also elated upon seeing this clip make rounds on social media, given that the Jenny from the Block singer was not very happy about the 'deep connection' Affleck shares with ex-wife Gardner, as was reported by OK! Magazine.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck caught kissing at pumpkin patch in rare PDA moment https://t.co/4nGmjKAeYt pic.twitter.com/GVAYcl2R7A — Page Six (@PageSix) October 26, 2023

Since Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in summer 2022, their respective children have smoothly transitioned into life as a blended family. When going on international trips or doing everyday activities, Lopez's and Affleck's kids have showcased their strong bonds. Both Lopez and Affleck place top priority on parenting amid their hectic lives, working to maintain a close-knit family dynamic.

Lopez's role as a mother deeply informed her acclaimed performance in the Netflix film The Mother earlier this year. In a June interview with Vogue Mexico, Lopez explained how playing the character led her to reflect on raising her children as they enter their adulthood. She thoughtfully discussed the complexities of evolving from a traditional mother-child relationship to one between adults. She contemplated the future of their interactions, the potential for secrecy, and the importance of maintaining openness in their family dynamic as her twins continue to grow.

Nonetheless, according to the report by Entertainment Tonight, "Jen and Ben both have a lot of projects in the works but are still making an effort to spend time together." The source adds that "Ben and Jen try to keep things as normal as possible for their children."

