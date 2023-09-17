Jennifer Lopez is famous for undertaking challenging acting roles in the past, in addition to portraying a romantic lead in iconic films such as Maid In Manhattan. The actress’s most famous role that propelled her career as an actress was Enough. Lopez played a young mother who was living with an abusive husband until, one day, she decided that she didn’t want to be the victim anymore. The film had numerous scenes that were mentally and physically demanding. However, the actress was able to overcome those obstacles and deliver a stellar performance. But, she did talk about one particular moment when she felt overwhelmed while filming the movie.

In an interview with E! News in 2002, the actress recalled the time she had a ‘panic attack’ due to the mental strain she felt during the process of filming. “It was a really emotional roller coaster for me during that time,” said Lopez as she began. She further explained that although it is ‘just acting’, “You do take it home with you. It’s hard not to.” The actress later confessed that she underwent “a kind of nervous breakdown”

As the conversation progressed, she began to narrate the origin of her panic attack and how she dealt with it. “It was about five in the afternoon in my trailer and I just sat there,” noted the Monster-In-Law actress. Just moments after, the actress urged her assistant at the time to “go get the director, Michael Apted” because she “was feeling so, so sick and weird” and wasn’t in the best position to continue being on set. The Second Act actress remembered the pep talk she gave herself as her then-assistant rushed to fetch the director of the film: “I kept saying, ‘I’m not weak, I’m not weak.”

Unfortunately, as per The Daily Beast, Lopez couldn’t conquer the ill feeling at the time and was immediately taken to a hospital where she received medical assistance. The Parker actress revealed her doctor’s stern advice after carefully examining her condition. “He told me to go back to work on Monday after a weekend of sleeping because if I waited longer, that I would only get more panicked about working.'

The actress simply didn’t argue and strictly adhered to her doctor's advice. Although she did struggle with it, back then she claimed to have never sought out psychological help from medical professionals in the field. “I’ve still never been to a shrink. I’m not a shrinky person,” confessed Lopez.

While this was certainly a concerning situation for Lopez, her director Apted was worried because of another factor. Lopez had garnered a reputation for making 'unrealistic' demands while filming, which in turn led to her being labeled as a 'difficult actress' to work with for any director. He claimed that he was 'quite nervous' about working with her for the film, given the 'legends' that surrounded her.

However, Apted had a sudden change of heart after actually observing her while she worked her magic in front of the cameras. He said that as soon as the cameras were rolling, “she was incredibly focused." He concluded by offering some high praise to the actress: “What I love about her is that she’s gifted, but she’s also very hardworking,”

