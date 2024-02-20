Jennifer Lopez Accepts That Her Life With Husband Ben Affleck Isn’t Perfect

Jennifer Lopez is daringly taking the limelight to tell an alternative narrative—one of imperfection and self-acceptance—in the glamorous world of Hollywood, where perfection is sometimes pushed as the standard.

Lopez is revealing the objective truths of her life amid the whirlwind of romance and stardom, acknowledging that her life—especially her relationship with Ben Affleck—isn't perfect, per Marca.

"I didn't think much of myself and so the world didn't think much of me," Lopez candidly confesses in the soon-to-be-released documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which opens on February 27, exposing her internal battles with low self-esteem, raised as a woman of color in The Bronx.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

"It was Affleck who made me believe in myself," she admits, reflecting on the transforming force of their renewed relationship, per The New York Post. "Maybe I’m setting myself up to be f–king criticized again, I don’t know," she adds candidly. "But this is what my heart’s telling me to do. I’m facing the truth. I’m not the same as I was 20 years ago."

This is Me Now... A Love Story, an hour-long musical film that poignantly explores Lopez's journey with love and her reunion with Affleck, is the focus of her most recent venture aside from the documentary. "Everybody thought I was crazy," Lopez acknowledged, addressing the reservations that surrounded the project. "And by the way, I thought I was crazy," she joked at herself.

Lopez's close friend Jane Fonda also voiced her worries about her plan to once again make her personal life public via the film. "I want you to know that I don’t entirely know why, but I feel invested in you and Ben, and I really want this to work," Fonda confides. "However, this is my concern. Like, it feels too much like you’re trying to prove something instead of just living it."

But Lopez remained resolved on wanting to do the musical film. Director Dave Meyers told The Post that he overheard Fonda caution Lopez that she wasn't convinced the movie was a good idea while he was in the room. “She took a deep breath and pushed back, and that ferocity of spirit is why she is such a superstar.”

Now, with raging reviews coming in about the musical film, a friend of Lopez's, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas reveals she feels relieved. She feels Jennifer doesn't want to convince the world of her romance's perfection anymore. “As usual, she wouldn’t let anyone straitjacket her. Nobody puts Baby in the corner. And in the end, this is not a story about what happened from the first time with Ben to being with Ben now. It’s about a woman who pretended everything was OK but who kept walking into walls and blaming the walls. It’s not even about which guy was a jerk or not. It’s about self-love. She couldn’t find her way out of her patterns until she forgave herself.”