Jennifer Lawrence Reacts To Timotheé Chalamet And Kylie Jenner’s Dating Rumors: "Didn’t Get My Permission"

Jennifer Lawrence had the most hilarious and candid reaction to Don't Look Up co-star Timotheé Chalamet’s alleged romance rumors with Hulu star, Kylie Jenner. The Oscar winner jokingly replied to a fan's curious question about wanting to know her thoughts regarding the new couple in town on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen episode, “I don’t like that he didn’t get my permission, but I support it," she quipped, reported ET Canada.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Sports a Familiar 'Mark' on Neck Amid Her Rumored Romance With Timothée Chalamet

The billionaire beauty mogul and the Dune actor first met at Jean Paul Gaultier's Paris Fashion Week show in January. The pair then sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together for the first time at Chalamet's home in Beverly Hills. A close source associated with the Kardashian-Jenner clan had exclusively revealed to People in May that the pair love to spend time with each other without relationship pressures. The source said, "Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom. She just wants to date without any pressure."

A source had earlier revealed to ETOnline in April, "They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes. It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun." The source further said, "Kylie decided she didn’t want to make things public with Timothée this past weekend at Coachella and really just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends. Timothée is also friends with Kendall, so it’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

The reality star who shares two kids, Stormi, 5, and Aire,1, with her ex-Travis Scott wants to keep things "drama free". The source shared, "Kylie wants to keep things cordial between her and Travis for the sake of their family. She wants things to be balanced and remain drama-free." According to US Magazine, the 'secret pair' have received the "stamp of approval" from the Kardashian-Jenner family. “They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past,” an insider revealed. “He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Wears Symbolic Cartier Ring on Left Hand Amid Timothée Chalamet Romance Rumors

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Frazer Harrison

The Life of Kylie alum is taking things casually as of now. “They both have incredibly busy schedules which keep them away from each other for lengthy periods. That can make it hard to build a solid foundation, but they’re still in communication and open to seeing where things go," an insider confirmed.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner's 'Boyfriend' Timothee Chalamet Urged to 'Walk Away' From Her to Save Career

More from Inquisitr

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Impress With Dance Moves at a Party: "Zendaya is Like a Sister to Me"

Kylie Jenner's $72M Private Jet Sparks Budapest Getaway Speculation With Timothée Chalamet