Jennifer Lawrence Revealed How She Once Got Her Revenge on a 'Mean' School Bully

Jennifer Lawrence has talked about how she once got back at a "mean" school bully. The Academy Award-winning actor, who stars in the upcoming comedy No Hard Feelings, has previously discussed experiencing bullying in school.

When asked if she or her co-star Andrew Feldman had ever been bullied, Lawrence opened up about a bad experience she had in middle school. As per Independent, she gave a specific instance where a girl in her class asked Lawrence to pass out invitations to a party to which The Hunger Games actress had not been invited.

Also Read: Chris Martin Was Crazy About Jennifer Lawrence But She Broke Up With Him Because He Was 'Non-Committal'

Jennifer Lawrence on her middle-school bully:



“This one girl handed me a stack of invitations to her birthday party, but I was not invited. She asked me to hand them out… it’s fine I spit on them and threw them in the trash.” #NoHardFeelings



pic.twitter.com/UKPutyxHcw — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 11, 2023

“Ugh, there was this one girl at school who handed me a stack of invitations to her birthday party, but I was not invited. She asked me to hand them out. Isn’t that so mean?” the Silver Linings Playbook actor said during an interview with E! News.

The actress however got even with her school bully. “It’s fine, I spat on them and threw them in the trash,” Lawrence, who quit school at age 14 to pursue an acting career, remarked.

Jennifer Lawrence with Cy in New York pic.twitter.com/xoFzq2pKaV — Jennifer Lawrence Updates (@JenniferUpdates) October 31, 2022

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston Revealed What She Truly Felt About Brad Pitt's Guest Role in 'Friends'

In the same interview, Jennifer Lawrence also acknowledged being an "accidental bully" herself. "I pantsed this kid named Tyler because we were pantsing people at a football game, and I accidentally grabbed his underwear. He got really embarrassed and I feel really bad. I'm sorry. I sometimes Google him, just to be like, ‘You alright?'" Lawrence confessed. Her co-star, Felman added, “Middle schoolers are just so mean,” claiming that he was both “bullied and was a bully” in middle school.

Given that Lawrence is a new mother, it won't be long before she has to return to the turmoil of school life as her son, Cy, gets older. The Academy Award winner shared some rare insights and talked about which of her films she is most eager to show him. "I bet he'll love The Hunger Games," she said.

Also Read: Here’s What Matt Leblanc and Lisa Kudrow Really Felt About Their 'Perfect Kiss' on ‘Friends’

Jennifer Lawrence has given birth to her first child. pic.twitter.com/Ci95bJliUu — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 24, 2022

Lawrence also joked that Cy probably won't enjoy her latest R-rated comedy film, No Hard Feelings. "I don't think he'll want to [watch]. I don't worry about him pushing play on that."

The Oscar winner, who married Cooke Maroney in Rhode Island in 2019, also provided an insight into her new life as a mother by discussing whether or not having children has changed the kinds of roles she is drawn to. "I don't think so. Only in the sense of, like, when I'm doing something or how much I'm doing has that kind of changed," she said.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tristan Fewings

Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she is open to performing more raunchy comedies exactly like the one she is doing now. The 32-year-old explained, "It was definitely fun. If there's ever an opportunity to do something this funny again, I would jump at it."

More from Inquisitr

Chris Hemsworth Shares His Love for Water Surfing : 'There's a Cleansing Every Time I Get in the Water'

Chris Martin Was Crazy About Jennifer Lawrence But She Broke Up With Him Because He Was 'Non-Committal'