Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Barely Understands Her Own Movie, 'Mother': "It's All Metaphor"

In a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Jennifer Lawrence candidly discussed her role in the 2017 thriller Mother! directed by Darren Aronofsky. The film had a star-studded cast, including Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Ed Harris. The Oscar-winning actress portrayed the nameless protagonist, known only as Mother, in this mysterious and mind-bending film.

When Cohen asked Lawrence, "On a scale of 1 to totally confused, how much did you understand your film Mother!?" The actress humorously admitted, "I’m going to be honest. Well, I was sleeping with the director, so I had CliffsNotes. So … 5? Or a 4. But if anybody needs any tips on understanding their films, you know what to do!" Cohen playfully quipped about her relationship with the director, to which Lawrence responded with a playful "yeah." Lawrence and Aronofsky dated for over a year before parting ways in November 2017.

Throughout the film, Lawrence's character struggles to maintain a quiet and peaceful life in a secluded country home with Bardem's character, an artist who welcomes strangers into their lives. The intrusion of these visitors, along with a series of escalating events, threatens Mother's serene existence. In an interview with Deadline in 2017, Lawrence attempted to shed some light on the film's cryptic narrative. She revealed, "The most important thing to know about this film before seeing it is that it’s all allegory. It’s all metaphor that’s tied to this narrative."

"It’s the creation and decimation of the universe, including Biblical themes and the creation of religion. I represent Mother Earth, and what I have is Baby Jesus — if we guess the religion. I play this woman who has built this home from the ground up. I’m in a relationship with an artist who is obsessed with needing appreciation from me first, and then I’m not enough," Lawrence added. Portraying such a demanding role was an intense experience for Lawrence. She confessed that she "never loses herself in a movie," but Mother! was an exception.

The emotional and psychological toll of the character left her feeling overwhelmed and hyperventilating during filming. Describing Aronofsky as a "very specific" director, Lawrence expressed pride in the film's final result. She acknowledged that not everyone might appreciate its unique approach, but she and the team were committed to delivering a project they believed in. Despite initial confusion, Lawrence's portrayal of Mother Earth and the trials she faces resonated with audiences and critics alike.

Since her time with Aronofsky, Lawrence's life has taken new turns. She married art dealer Cooke Maroney in 2019, and the couple now shares a baby son named Cy. Meanwhile, Aronofsky, who shares a son with ex-partner Rachel Weisz, continues to push the boundaries of filmmaking with his distinctive storytelling.

