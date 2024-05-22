Jennifer Garner is Reportedly Urging Ben Affleck to Resolve Things With Jennifer Lopez

Rumors have been buzzing that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez might be going through a rocky period in their marriage since they weren’t spotted together for over a month. Adding to the rumors, new reports indicate that Jennifer Garner, Affleck’s ex-wife, is urging him to reconcile with Lopez. This comes in the light of the couple frequently making headlines for all the wrong reasons, according to Page Six. A source said, "Jennifer Garner is encouraging Ben to work on his marriage to Jen. She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy.”

Garner, known for her role in 13 Going on 30 and married to Affleck from 2005 to 2018, understands how fame can complicate a relationship, the source explained. Her support for Affleck, the star of Good Will Hunting, comes at a critical time. Sources have disclosed that Affleck is starting to realize the severity of his troubled relationship with Lopez and fears that they are on the brink of divorce. An insider said, “If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity. He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.”

Over the past week, rumors of a split between Lopez and Affleck have been dominating headlines, fueled by reports that Affleck has been living in a different house from his wife. Despite the ongoing speculation, neither Affleck nor Lopez have commented on their current living arrangements. As reported by US Weekly, a source said, “Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage. They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.” According to an insider, Lopez is fully immersed in her work as she gears up for her This Is Me... Live tour, channeling all her energy into the preparations.

This past weekend, the Gone Girl movie star was photographed attending his child’s recital without his wedding ring. Nonetheless, despite this Affleck and Lopez were seen together at an event held at Aero Theater in Santa Monica, California. One insider mentioned that the couple isn't planning to split, and another insider reiterated that the couple is still trying to make their relationship work. Although married since July 2022, they haven't publicly addressed their relationship status, but it's well-known that their lives in the spotlight have previously strained their bond.

During her documentary, The Greatest Love Story Ever Told, Affleck opened up about the challenges of navigating their different approaches to media attention. Meanwhile, Lopez and Affleck’s love story dates back to the early 2000s when they met while filming Gigli. They went public with their relationship after Lopez's divorce from her second husband, Cris Judd, in June 2002. Their whirlwind romance quickly led to an engagement, but the couple parted ways in January 2004. Fast forward to July 2022, Lopez and Affleck reunited and then got married in Las Vegas, later hosting a celebration with family and friends.