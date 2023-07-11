Jennifer Garner Flaunts 'Epic' Bracelet Collection From Taylor Swift's Eras Concert in Adorable Video

Actress Jennifer Garner attended the opening night of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday night. The next day, she shared photos from the event on Instagram.

Her adorable series of images and videos from the event posted on Instagram began with a picture of her hugging Gracie Abrams, the opening artist for the concert, followed by a clip of her dancing happily while wearing dozens of bracelets that Swift fans had given to her.

She wrote in the caption of the post, "@gracieabrams and @taylorswift: a match made in heaven. We swooned for you, Gracie! And our minds are still blown by the generosity of spirit, ferocity and stamina of Taylor Swift. Shout out to @whereismuna, to everyone who stopped by to bring a bracelet and say hello, to stealing a couple of hours with my bestie Laura, to Kansas City for your warmth and enthusiasm and—to us for lucking into the unofficial release party of both Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and the music video for “I Can See You”, directed by TSwift and impeccably performed by @taylorlautner, @joeyking and @helloimpresleycash. Epic night."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

The 13 Going on 30 actress received appreciation from several of the people she had given a shout-out to in the comments section, including Taylor Lautner who wrote, "Best night EVER," and MUNA who commented, "You're the sweetest."

The concert took place on Friday, the same day that Swift released the eagerly anticipated re-recording of her 2010 album Speak Now (Taylor's Version). The album includes updated versions of the songs from the original track list as well as six new "from the vault" tunes with contributions from Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams, per People.

Back in May, when Swift revealed the album's release date, she said in an Instagram post, "It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk). I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions, and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying, and crashing… and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th. Pre-order now at TaylorSwift.com."

The music video for the song I Can See You, which features Joey King, Presley Cash, and Taylor Lautner, who served as the inspiration for Speak Now's Back to December, was released by Swift during the Friday performance.

