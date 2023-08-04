Jennifer Aniston Recalled Her Movie 'Leprechaun' Which Makes Her ‘Cringe’ to This Day

Jennifer Aniston is renowned for her quirky and comedic role in Friends. Her warmth and kindness resonate in each role she takes on. And while the actress has had a rough start in the past she went on to achieve greatness after her big break in the hit sit-com. However, while she appreciates all the films from her youth, this particular one still makes the actress cringe in discomfort.

Jennifer Aniston in Leprechaun (1993).

The Leprechaun - a classic film of thrill and horror mixed with an alchemy of action and drama, went on to be a major flop because of its ironic yet realistic depiction of a mythical character from fables. The 1993 film featured a young Aniston awaiting a breakthrough in her career. She starred alongside Warwick Davis, the antagonist of the movie a.k.a the malicious Irish monster. The general plot featured the creature's hunt for his 'pot of gold'.

In the movie, he [Davis] thought that Aniston's character was the thief of his rightful fortune. And hunts her down whilst taking down anyone who gets in the way of his goal. While the plot and other features of it were a disaster, it indeed propelled Aniston further in her career.

In an interview with Howard Stern in the year 2019, the actress discussed her early career, including the days before Friends. Aniston talked about the difficult times she had to endure as a budding actress at the time and highlighted the several necessary films she had to make, per The Things.

Aniston mentioned that while she was a struggling actress, she never thought of it as a negative ordeal. As the interview progressed, Stern expressed concern when her 'big break' didn't happen. To which Aniston responds, "I never had this train of thought of like, Oh, I'm destroyed!" She emphasized having 'faith' or "blind faith" to be vital while going through such a phase.

jennifer aniston in leprechaun (1993).

Stern then proceeded to bring up Aniston's 'bane of her existence' - Leprechaun. He then insinuates how much the actress hates the movie. But as per Aniston, she believed that it was her 'big break' when she initially read the script. "You know what? I really thought I'd arrived when I did Leprechaun", said Aniston while dulling her tone in slight discomfort as she said the name of the movie.

She goes on to recollect acting alongside her famous co-star and noted the incredible opportunity. "It was with Warwick Davis, the guy from Willow was in it. It was a big deal!" Aniston boasts. At the time, the only thing on the award-winning actress's mind was that she was in a movie and that she could finally appear on a big screen.

30 years ago today, 'Leprechaun' released in theaters.



The film was the big-screen debut of Jennifer Aniston.

Stern in response agreed with his guest and then claimed that Aniston "cringes" when she watches it. He then asked her if she'd ever "go back and watch" the failed film. After pondering over the thought of doing so, Aniston honestly revealed the last time she tuned in to the old movie. "You know, I watched it like 8 years ago?" confessed Aniston.

She reportedly watched it with a mutual friend, Justin Theroux "8 years ago". At the time, both Theroux and she were dating. When her former beau decided to play the movie even though he knew Aniston disliked the movie. In conclusion, the award-winning actress highlighted the reason she gave in to watching it. And confessed that it was "Just for s**** and giggles".

Talking about the movie, she told Instyle in 2021, "There are loads of movies where you’re thinking, ‘Oh god, this is just… how am I going to survive this in my future?’" She added, "And then it’s a cult… ‘something’ because it’s so embarrassing."

