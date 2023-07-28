Jennifer Aniston's Ex Justin Theroux Rides Bike in NYC Wearing a Tee with Selena Gomez's Face On It

It is safe to say Justin Theroux is Selena Gomez's fan. At least his t-shirt confirms that. Recently, Jennifer Aniston's ex, Theroux, was spotted biking in New York City while he wore a sleeveless black tee with Gomez's 2012 movie Spring Breakers cast on it. Apparently, the Lose You To Love Me singer is his longtime "good friend."

On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, The Leftovers star sported his signature look, honoring Gomez's 2012 flick. The 51-year-old actor flaunted his cheeky T-shirt with green cargo pants, a black hat, white sneakers, and aviator sunglasses, according to PEOPLE. It seemed the actor indulged in some workouts accompanied by biking near his neighborhood.

The photo had Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson, and Rachel Korine's faces on it, per Just Jared. The movie cast that was featured on his t-shirt premiered in March 2013. The film also starred 45-year-old James Franco. It may be unclear why he chose that shirt, but one thing is certain: he's a Selenator.

For the record, the 31-year-old songstress and the White House Plumbers actor have been friends for quite some time now. The duo had been spotted on several occasions, sparking rumors of a budding romance right after his split with Aniston.

Selena Gomez hangs with Justin Theroux and Paul Rudd in NYC. https://t.co/6CeCURJACB pic.twitter.com/dPwWAxvdFX — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 9, 2018

In 2018, the 'good friends' were spotted on a Sunday afternoon with actors 54-year-old Paul Rudd, 30-year-old Petra Collins, and 38-year-old actress Rooney Mara. The star-studded group was out and about, flaunting big smiles on their faces and greeting each other with warm hugs on a cloudy day while heading for lunch.

Gomez embraced Theroux and Collins, who directed her music video, "Fetish." Although Theroux and Collins were allegedly linked around that time, an insider confirmed that they were just good friends. The American Psycho separated from Aniston only months before the sighting.

Also, back in December 2022, the two were seen chatting and hugging while attending the 2022 CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute. Soon after this photo landed on social media, a Twitter user, @LuLu89105, quipped, "Spring break movie! No biggie." Although it's no big surprise since the two are pretty friendly.

Spring break movie ! No biggie — Malibu Sunset 🍑🍒🌴 (@LuLu89105) July 25, 2023

Gomez is not only friends with Theroux, but the Disney alum equally admires his 54-year-old ex-wife, Aniston. During a 2020 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Calm Down singer and Friends alum sat down, got chatty, and gushed over each other.

Rare Beauty's founder revealed her first meeting with Aniston on the show. She told the host that she first saw her in a bathroom. "You were fine. You were everything that I wanted," gushed Gomez.

Apart from the friendship between Theroux's ex and good friend, he commented about his ex in an interview with Esquire in May 2023: "There's something to, once you're out of that, where I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we're in." He added, "And I am not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen—I don't talk about Jen," reported Hollywood Life.

