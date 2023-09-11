Jennifer Aniston recently shared an adorable, 'paw-worthy' update about her beauty brand Lolavie. The Golden Globe winner marked the second anniversary of her popular hair care company, 'Lolavie' on Friday. Sharing a picture of a half-eaten white and vintage-piped cake, Aniston wrote, "We were going to celebrate @lolavie’s second birthday today, But…" She continued. "Someone got to the cake before we could," with a laughing emoji. The next picture showcased a beaming Lord Chesterfield, who had apparently taken a big bite of the celebratory dessert. As per People, the two-year-old rescued pup was adopted by The Morning Show star in October 2020; she announced it with an Instagram video of the pooch and said that he "stole" her heart "immediately.

"Hi! I'd like to introduce to you the newest member of our family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield," Aniston had captioned the post at the time. "He stole my heart immediately. A Huge thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes," she added. The Instagram video featured a little Lord Chesterfield sleeping with a bone in his mouth. "Chesterfield, have you fallen asleep with your bone in your mouth? I think you have!" the Cake actress can be heard speaking quietly in the clip. In October 2021, the Murder Mystery actress celebrated Lord Chesterfiels's first anniversary with a few adorable snapshots. "One year with my lovable, squeezable, I'll call it… talkative (barks at air), cuddly, and not-so-little-anymore Lord Chesterfield," Aniston had captioned the photos.

The Break-Up actress also has Clyde, a schnauzer mix, and Sophie, a white pit bull. In the September issue of InStyle, Aniston had gushed about being a dog mom. "Sofie doesn't care about toys. Clyde has an obsession with toys … he buries them all over the property. Then Chesterfield came along, also with the love of toys, and it was war," she said, noting that Lord Chesterfield has "rocked our worlds" since he arrived." She previously had Dolly, a white German Shepherd, and Norman, a Welsh corgi who sadly passed away in 2019 and 2011, respectively.

As per People, Following the passing away of her beloved dog, Dolly, Aniston was "close" to getting another puppy. She exclusively told the publication in 2019, "My friend Ellen DeGeneres, as you know, loves nothing more than to bombard me with extremely heartbreaking photographs of animals that need homes," she explained at the time. "And by the way, if I could have a llama, a pig, an alpaca, sheep, goats, I would. But I have to be very sensitive to Clyde and Sophie because it's all about whether they are going to be happy."

