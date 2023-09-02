Jennifer Aniston Reveals the One Lesson She Wishes She’d Learned Earlier in Career: "Hard to Achieve"

Jennifer Aniston’s acting skills are truly a gift to the world! The brightness, light, and warmth she brings to the role combine a careful craft mastered over years of perseverance and passion. Her role as Rachel Green in Friends continues to be iconic through the years. Her start in acting certainly wasn’t an easy one. At the beginning of her professional life as an actress, she underwent a tumultuous time and faced numerous hardships. But, in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, she shared the one lesson she wished she could possibly learn during her genesis.

After being presented with such a nostalgic and history-filled question, Aniston pondered for a bit, but she came up with a quick response. “Not to give a s*** about what people think,” she boldly declared. Aniston continued to explain the reason behind her statement. And said, “People love to think a lot of things” about her. The actress recalled how often she’d let another person’s opinions or thoughts of her influence the way she’d behave and react to scenarios.

She went on to narrate the sad ordeal of how she couldn’t be her true, authentic self. “There was a time in my world. My career, where I realized it’s not being aggressive or combative or b***** or emotional to stand up for what you deserve and what you want,” The Leprechaun actress further states that “it’s a tough muscle to build” in general. The actress comments on the balance between culminating both respect and love in this fierce career choice. “To be loved and respected. It’s hard to achieve,” noted the actress.

Aniston explained her comment with the help of an example from the time she co-founded her production company, ‘Plan B Entertainment’ in 2001 with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. After her divorce in 2005, she resigned from the hub. The company has produced several hit films, such as World War Z, Moonlight, and The Departed. She emphasizes her experience at her former workplace.

Aniston remembered how, on several occasions, for her opinions to be validated, she’d have to put up quite a fight. "Talk about a male-female situation," recalls Aniston with sarcasm in her tone. "It was a male-dominated sort of environment, and it was like, ‘Oh, aren’t you two cute?" said Aniston with annoyance as she recalled the ordeal.

But this didn’t stop Aniston from powering through and moving forward in her life. So she launched a separate production company all by herself, Echo Films. Which has produced the sequel to her movie, Murder Mystery. In conclusion, Aniston describes herself as a strong, independent, and self-made woman who fought her way through the success she earned in her career. “I feel like I am a self-made woman,” the Emmy-winning actress concluded with pride.

