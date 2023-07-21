Jennifer Aniston Keen to Join Cast of The White Lotus, Jennifer Coolidge Shares Her Stance

Fans of the HBO Max show The White Lotus Season 3 are anticipating the re-entry of Jennifer Coolidge after the death of her character, Tanya McQuoid. Several names have emerged, and many agree that Pamela Anderson could play Tanya's sister. However, Jennifer Aniston has pitched her name for the show because she's "obsessed" with it.

The Friends star is a huge fan and would love to play Coolidge's character. When The Legally Blonde actress got to know Aniston's desire, she reacted to how she felt about the iconic role being played by her, reported the Daily Mail.

The 54-year-old actress recently told E! News there will not be another Friends reunion but revealed she's a fan of The White Lotus. "I am obsessed with it," the actress confessed. The outlet's correspondent, Keltie Knight, suggested Aniston could join in as Jennifer Coolidge's sister, looking to avenge her season 2 death.

The Murder Mystery actress was thrilled and exclaimed, "Did you hear it, Mike White?" (the show's creator). Aniston and White have previously worked together on 2002's The Good Girl. The Just Go With It actress gushed, "I want Jennifer Coolidge. I love her."

Aniston recalled, "Remember when Mike said at the Golden Globes, 'I know you all passed on it!"' She referred to White's speech at the prestigious award show after he won the award for Best Limited TV Series, "I didn't! I didn't even get a call,'" she quipped.

In December 2022, the American Pie actress told Entertainment Weekly that fans were in denial of her character's death. "I actually had a couple of people say to me today they are so glad that I didn't die. And I had to correct them."

She mentioned how fans have their own theories about Tanya's fate in the upcoming season. "There's all kinds of reactions to it. There was actually more than two people who thought it was like some sort of dream."

Coolidge added, "They thought it was a dream even though I was in a body bag. They somehow thought it was all in Tanya's head or whatever. They didn't get that I was dead dead, forever. Dead in every sense."

Coolidge also joked about the sudden plot twist in the show. In fact, she also tried to convince White not to kill her character. She recalled, "I said to him jokingly throughout the filming, I'm like, 'You don't have to, you know? Tanya doesn't have to die.'"

After Aniston's desire to be part of the show, Coolidge reacted to her wish. The same E! News correspondent asked her about her thoughts on Aniston possibly playing a role in season 3. Coolidge gushed, "I love Jennifer Aniston." However, she also quipped, "But if Jennifer Aniston gets to do White Lotus 3, then Jane Lynch gets to do White Lotus 3."

Jane Lynch was all in for the collaboration, "I think we should do it together. I would love that," the Glee actress concluded. But unfortunately, Aniston's fans aren't on board with her joining the show.

