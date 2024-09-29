Jennifer Aniston Shares Why She Will Never Work on Another Sitcom After 'FRIENDS'

Jennifer Aniston has opened up on why she would never work for another sitcom in the future. The actor who is known for her role as Rachel Green in NBC sitcom Friends, shared that she would never be able to repeat such a role again. Her reluctance to be back on the small screen is because Aniston believes she won't be able to recreate the bond and the fun she had while shooting Friends.

Speaking on SmartLess podcast the actor shared how the show remains number one in her career span. "Obviously Friends — that’s a no-brainer. I would have to say that is number one. Every single day I miss the schedule of filming . . . it’s the best schedule ever on the planet," the 55-year-old shared. Adding further she said, "If I knew it would be the same experience as I had with those guys, yes, but I doubt that will ever happen," according to the reports of The U.S. Sun. After Matthew Perry's death last year, the actors ensured they met and cared for each other.

Perry, who played the role of Chandler Bing was found unconscious in his pool and declared dead when brought to the hospital. The cast members, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc have been spotted together most of the time despite the end of the series. The actors forged a beautiful relationship for their lifetime which Aniston believes cannot be recreated again. Speaking to Variety and recalling the fun days, the actor shared a sweet incident from the days when the show would get telecasted on television.

Aniston shared, "It’s so strange to even think that it’s 30 years old because I remember the day that it was going to premiere on television, on NBC. Me and Matthew Perry were having lunch somewhere and we knew Lisa was getting her hair coloured. So we ran into the hair salon and I snuck up and she was in the sink, the hair bowl." Aniston continued, "And I took the nozzle and started washing her hair from the guy that was supposed to be doing it, and it definitely flew out of control and that was unfortunate, but the excitement we had — it feels like yesterday." She added, "So the fact that it had this long, wonderful life, and it still means a lot to people, is one of the greatest gifts I think all five of us, all six of us... we never could have imagined."

The actor who later worked in various projects and movies continues to share how much Friends means to her and how it shaped her and gave her the support she couldn't have asked for. The close-knit bond of the actors is proof and time and tide can't ever grow on friendship built on strong foundations.